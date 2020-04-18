These are some crazy times in sports.
Winter sports seasons didn’t finish the postseason in some sports.
Spring sports ended before they even began.
Usually by now you’d see our All-Region basketball teams, but with everything going on, it has taken much longer to get the whole team finalized.
It will be coming, there will be a full all-region team this year.
In the meantime, let’s create something new.
Let’s honor the best of the best of the best.
Let’s take All-Region and trim it down to the most dominant basketball players in the area.
We will do a dominant dozen.
No first team for this. No second team. Just 12 boys players. Then, just 12 girls players the next day.
The absolute best the region has to offer.
We will name a player of the year, but that will be the only individual honor among the 12.
Let’s begin with the boys.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
SCOTT WOODRING
Waverly, Senior
There are few players the area has seen more dominant than Woodring has been.
Game after game for the past two seasons he’s been a monster in the post for the Wolverines.
He puts up double-doubles like they are nothing at all.
His size has made him a matchup nightmare for every team, as he helped lead the Wolverines all year long.
Woodring just became the school’s first ever first-team all state pick.
He averaged 26.3 points a game and 14.8 rebounds a game this year, first in the region in both categories.
Third all-time in school history with 1,083 points, and had 682 career rebounds.
Scored a school most 552 points this year, and was the first player to score 40 points in a game twice.
Played in just 51 career games and had 39 double-doubles, the most in school history.
Had career averages of 21.2 points and 13.4 rebounds a game. Most valuable player of the IAC South Large School Division.
Next year Woodring will be playing at Division II Mansfield after recently committing to the PSAC School.
TY BARRETT
Troy, Sophomore
An offensive star who has the ability to completely take over games.
Has had some of the biggest scoring games in the region this year.
Uses his size, and quick release to become nearly unstoppable on the offensive end.
One of the most deadly pull up jumpers in the region. Absolutely deadly off the dribble, and can get to the basket against anyone.
Averaged 24 points a game with five games over 30 points.
He had 44 points in a regular season game against Loyalsock and he surpassed 40 against Athens in the NTL Showdown Title game.
He can score from anywhere on the court, he has the school record for three-pointers in a game, and finished with over 600 points this year.
AARON LANE
Athens, Senior
One of the toughest, most determined players in the NTL.
Not the biggest player you’ll find, but he plays with more heart than nearly anyone you’ll ever see.
Uses his speed to separate from defenders, and isn’t afraid to drive inside against much bigger players.
Absolutely deadly with his floater in the lane, and is a dead-eye shooter. Give him an open look, and you might as well put the points up on the board.
The leading scorer in the NTL at 25 points a game.
He had seven games of 30 or more points, including 42 in a win over Jersey Shore in the District 4 third-place game that got Athens to states.
He is a 1,000 point career scorer. Helped Athens win the NTL Division I title, and the NTL Showdown Championship.
JOSEPH GRAB
Wellsboro, Junior
Quicker than pretty much anyone on the floor.
He can get to the basket in a blink of an eye, and if left open he’ll knock down shot after shot.
One of the region’s top scorers. Grab averaged 24 points a game this year, along with 2.1 steals a contest.
He had five games of 30 or more points, including 38 against St. John Neumann.
Not only was he able to get to the paint, but he got to the line 183 times this year.
NOAH SPENCER
NP-Liberty, Junior
An all-around athlete that is like a blur with his speed on the court.
He can get to the basket against anyone, but he also loves to involve his teammates with his passing.
He helped North Penn-Liberty to their first NTL title since 1991.
Averaged 14 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.7 steals a contest, displaying an all-around game.
MITCHELL BURKE
Wyalusing, Junior
Defense is the name of the game with the Rams junior.
He is a shutdown defender who can move across four positions, generally guarding the best player on the opposite team regardless of position.
He helped Wyalusing reach the District 4 title game and earn their first state playoff berth in 17 years.
He averaged 12 points a game and was a double-double threat each game.
SAM CARPENTER
Sullivan County, Senior
A versatile guard that can handle the ball, shoot from three, and defend nearly anyone on the court.
Brought some experience to a younger Sullivan County team, and helped them get back to the state playoffs.
Was a strong scorer, but also one of the top defensive players in the region.
Lucas Crown
NEB, Junior
An all-around player, that can take on nearly any position on the court.
Has the size to dominate inside, but also capable of getting to the basket off the dribble, and knocking down shots from the perimeter.
Developed into a strong passer who excelled at getting his teammates involved.
NICK BEERS
North Rome Christian, Junior
A dominant force for NRCS.
He averaged 20.3 points a game, 9.4 rebounds a contest and 2.7 blocks a game for North Rome.
He went over 1,000 career points as a junior and finished second in his league MVP voting.
He is long, athletic and can get to the basket, shoot from the perimeter and defend multiple positions.
MASON IMBT
Troy, Sophomore
The football All-Region lineman of the year, Imbt used that size and footwork to become a dominant force on the basketball court.
Has good height, and nearly impossible to move when he’s got position in the paint.
Uses his size and strength to dominate on the boards, and also has developed a strong offensive game this season.
Helped Troy reach the NTL Showdown and be one of the top teams in the NTL all year.
GRAYDEN COBB
Wyalusing, Sophomore
His first year as a varsity player and he immediately made an impact for the Rams.
Led the team in scoring at 13.7 points a game, for a team that made the state playoffs and reached a District 4 final.
Added 1.9 steals a game for the Rams and got to the line 292 times, while shooting 46% from the floor, second best on the team.
Made 40 three-point shots for the Rams this year.
Could get red hot from the perimeter, but also had great body control when driving to the basket. Deadly with little floaters in the lane.
KOLBY ALLEN
Williamson, Senior
A smooth, and efficient scorer.
Allen was a force offensively, but also on the glass for the Warriors.
Scored 219 points a game for Williamson, while also averaging 13.2 rebounds a contest.
Got to the line 347 times this year for Williamson and made 54% of his shots from the field.
Used his 6-foot, 2-inch size to do damage in the paint, but was also able to step out to the perimeter and knock down shots.
