These are some crazy times in sports.
Winter sports seasons didn’t finish the postseason in some sports.
Spring sports ended before they even began.
Usually by now you’d see our All-Region basketball teams, but with everything going on, it has taken much longer to get the whole team finalized.
It will be coming, there will be a full all-region team this year.
In the meantime, let’s create something new.
Let’s honor the best of the best of the best.
Let’s take All-Region and trim it down to the most dominant basketball players in the area.
We will do a dominant dozen.
No first team for this. No second team. Just 12 boys players. Then, just 12 girls players the next day.
The absolute best the region has to offer.
We will name a player of the year, but that will be the only individual honor among the 12.
Let’s take a look at the girls.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JESSICA KING
Sullivan County, Senior
An absolutely dominant force for the Sullivan County Griffins.
A two-time all-state selection heading into her senior year, she went over 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds this season.
Averages a double-double.
Uses her 6-foot, 1-inch size to be unstoppable in the paint, but also can step out and hit jump shots.
Also a strong passer when teams close down on her.
SIDNEY TOMASSO
Waverly, Junior
One of the best shooters, and scorers around.
Scored 19.8 points a game for the Wolverines this year, and hit on 48 three-pointers on the season.
Deadly shooter, who made 85% of her free throws this year. Also averaged six rebounds, four assists and four steals a game.
After waiting her turn behind talented upperclassmen, Tomasso took over as the go-to player for the Wolverines this year.
Tomasso is a top defender, who can score almost anytime she wanetd, while also getting her teammates involved.
PORSCHIA BENNETT
Towanda, Sophomore
One of the most athletic players in the region, Bennett used her height, and speed, and athletic ability to become a force for the Black Knights.
Absolutely dominant on the fast break, Bennett was a strong rebounder, and one of the top defenders in the region.
A state medalist in the high jump as a freshman, Bennett used her leaping ability to go over opposing players for rebounds, and to block shots.
CATHRYN BROUGHT
Wellsboro, Senior
Has developed from a role player earlier in her career, to one of the best players in the NTL as a senior.
One of the area’s top scorers at 17.4 points a game, she hit 76% from the foul line and knocked down 27 three-pointers.
A strong all-around player, she was second on the team in rebounds, and assists, while leading the Hornets with 50 steals this year.
A top athlete, Brought used that athleticism to become a player that could score going to the basket, or hit from the outside.
Also became a top defender.
KAYLEIGH MILLER
Athens, Junior
One of the best pure shooters in the region.
If given even a fraction of an opening, she could knock down threes against anyone.
Averaged 12.8 points a game, while connecting on a region-best 70 threes this year. She also averaged 3.2 steals and 2.6 assists a game for the Wildcats.
A smart player, who always found the opening to get her shot off, and always seemed to make the right play.
MAISIE NEUBER
NEB, Sophomore
Used her athleticism to become a force for the Panthers.
Led NEB in scoring, with the ability to score going to the basket, or hit from the outside.
One of the top defenders in the league, Neuber quickly became one of the best players in the NTL in her sophomore year.
JOANNE MCNAMARA
NP-Mansfield, senior
A dynamic guard who does everything for the Tigers.
Led the team in scoring at 14.6 points a game, while also leading the team with 4.2 assists a game. Averaged 2.3 steals a game as well.
Uses her quick hands, and feet, to help her be one of the area’s better defenders.
Often turns defense into offense with fast breaks off steals.
LAURYN JONES
NEB, Junior
The junior is one of the region’s best shooters.
Absolutely deadly when given an open look, but can also handle the ball and get to the basket.
Has been a force for the Panthers since her freshman year, and has developed into one of the best shooters in the state.
PAIGE MANCHESTER
Towanda, Freshman
Long, athletic with the ability to play any position on the court.
The freshman has the handle to play the point, but the size to play center for the Black Knights.
A good outside shooter, Manchester was a tenacious defender with her length and leaping ability.
ABBY WINWARD
North Rome Christian, Junior
A dynamic scorer, who has range from nearly anywhere.
Can score in bunches, and is capable of taking over a game on the offensive end.
An athletic player who can defend multiple positions on the court.
One of the hardest working players in the area, who is always going full out in games.
KENNEDY WESTBROOK
Waverly, Freshman
A strong defender, she was seemingly everywhere on the court for the Wolverines as a freshman.
Averaged 10 points a game, but also put up five assists, four steals and three boards a game, flashing her versatility for the Wolverines.
Was capable of big-time scoring in games, but could make an impact for the team even in games where she didn’t score a lot of points.
ELLIE BINFORD
Canton, Senior
The heart and soul of the Canton team for the past few years.
Binford is a talented shooter, who also can get to the basket.
A strong defender who can guard multiple positions.
Despite facing defenses that keyed on her, Binford was capable of scoring against anyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.