This year, we decided to take things up a step with our All-Region soccer teams.
On top of The Daily & Sunday All-Region team that we ran on Wednesday, we are adding something new this year.
This year we are doing a Dynamic Dozen team.
This team is 12 of the best players in the region. And, to make it even more exclusive, you have to make it by position. So, just one goalie makes the team, three defenders, three midfielders, four forwards, a goalie and one versatility player.
The forwards this year are Bethany Beinlich and Chloe Burke of Sullivan County; Kerrah Clymer of Wellsboro and Nicole McClellan of Troy.
The midfielders are Emma Roe and Hannah Blackaman of Athens and Kayleigh Thoman of NEB.
Troy’s Emmi Ward; Athens’ Taylor Walker and Porschia Bennett of Towanda are the defenders.
The goalie is Erin Barrett of Towanda and the versatility player is Wyalusing’s Hailey Jayne.
Many of the Dynamic Dozen were major award winners on the All-Region team.
Roe was the All-Region Player of the Year; Clymer was the offensive player of the year; McClellan most versatile; Beinlich most dangerous; Ward was defensive player of the year and Barrett was goalie of the year.
