UNIVERSITY PARK — Wyalusing grad Creighton Edsell returned to the starting lineup for Penn State wrestling over the weekend and helped the Nittany Lions clinch the 2021-22 Big 10 dual meet championship.
Edsell picked up a pair of wins over the weekend as the No. 1 Nittany Lions dismantled Ohio State 32-7 on Friday night and took down Nebraska 21-13 on Sunday afternoon to secure the league title.
In the league-title clinching dual on Sunday, Edsell was a crucial part of the victory. Penn State was without national champion Carter Starocci as well as former NCAA runner-up Max Dean, so every win would be huge against No. 7 Nebraska.
Edsell answered the call for PSU as he rolled up nearly three minutes in riding time in a dominant 9-2 win over Tahjae Jenkins-Taylor as the fans inside sold out Rec Hall gave the Wyalusing grad a huge ovation.
Edsell’s victory put the Nittany Lions up 14-6 with four bouts remaining.
Penn State won two of the final four bouts to claim the league dual meet title.
In Friday night’s dual at the Bryce Jordan Center in front of nearly 16,000 fans, Edsell took on Ohio State’s Kevon Freeman. The two 165-pounders would go to battle for the seven minutes of regulation — including both wrestlers riding their opponent out for an entire period — but this one would be decided in sudden victory.
Edsell turned a shot into a scramble at the 1:31 mark of overtime and rolled his way to a takedown with 1:25 on the clock to post a thrilling 2-0 win.
Penn State won 8 of 10 bouts to claim the dual over the No. 6 Buckeyes.
