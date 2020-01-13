UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.– The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-0 B1G), ranked No. 2 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, dominated No. 12 Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 B1G) for its second Big Ten dual meet victory of the weekend. Penn State won seven bouts to roll to a 30-9 victory in a Rec Hall Sunday matinee.
Coming off a win on Friday over Illinois, Penn State controlled the dual with Northwestern from the outset. The Nittany Lions won seven bouts and picked up four bonus point wins. Competing for the second time in three days after losing top-ranked heavyweight Anthony Cassar and All-American 197-pounder Kyle Conel to injury and short a couple more ranked starters, Penn State still rolled in front of over 6,300 fans in sold out Rec Hall. The dual was Penn State’s 52nd straight sellout in Rec Hall and the 57th of 59 at home (including five of seven in the Bryce Jordan Center).
The dual began at 133. Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.), ranked No. 3 nationally at 133 met Dylan Utterback and rolled to a 23-8 technical fall at the 6:26 mark, giving Penn State an early 5-0 lead. Junior Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.), ranked No. 2 at 141, matched Bravo-Young with a technical fall of his own, picking up a 20-5 tech at the 4:51 mark over Northwestern’s Alec McKenna. Sophomore Jarod Verkleeren (Greensburg, Pa.) met Eric Yang at 149 and dominated the bout, posting an 8-2 victory with 2:05 in riding time.
No. 4 Brady Berge (Mantorville, Minn.) was out once more at 157 and Bo Pipher (Paonia, Colo.) took on No. 1 Ryan Deakin. Pipher battled the top-ranked Wildcat tough before dropping a 6-0 decision as Northwestern picked up its first win of the dual. Senior Vincenzo Joseph (Pittsburgh, Pa.), ranked No. 1 at 16 and made short work of Shayne Oster. Joseph took the Wildcat down, locked up a cradle and picked up the fast fall at the 0:56 mark. Joseph’s pin gave Penn State a 19-3 lead at halftime.
Senior Mark Hall (Apple Valley, Minn.), ranked No. 1 at 174, continued Penn State’s dominance to start the second half. Hall rolled to a 17-2 tech fall over Northwestern’s Tyler Morland at the 5:21 mark to give the Nittany Lions a 24-3 lead. Redshirt freshman Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing, Pa.) moved up a weight and stepped in for No. 8 Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.) at 184. Edsell thrilled the Rec Hall faithful with a third period escae, late takedown and riding time to post a 4-1 win.
Senior Shakur Rasheed (Coram, N.Y.), wrestling for the first time in ten months this weekend, made his second start of the season at 197 and dropped a tough 7-5 decision to Lucas Davison. True freshman Seth Nevills (Clovis, Calif.) wrestled in his second dual meet as Penn State’s starting heavyweight and rolled to an 8-1 win over NU’s Jack Heyob, putting Penn State up 30-6. Freshman Brandon Meredith (Limerick, Pa.) took on No. 7 Michael DeAugustino at 125 in the dual’s final match-up. Meredith mounted a late-rally against the ranked Wildcat but DeAugustino was able to escape with the 7-3 win, making the final score 30-9 in Penn State’s favor.
The Nittany Lions amassed a gaudy 28-4 advantage in takedowns. Penn State picked up nine bonus points off three tech falls (Bravo-Young, Lee, Hall) and one pin (Joseph).
Penn State is now 5-1 overall, 2-0 in the Big Ten. Northwestern falls to 2-3, 0-2 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions return to action next Sunday, Jan. 19, when they host Rutgers. The dual is set for 5 p.m. in Rec Hall and will air nationally on ESPN2.
#2 Penn State 30, #12 Northwestern 9
January 12, 2020 – Rec Hall – University Park, Pa.
133: #3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU tech fall Dylan Utterback NU, 23-8 (TF; 6:26) 5-0
141: #2 Nick Lee PSU tech fall Alec McKenna NU, 20-5 (TF; 4:51) 10-0
149: Jarod Verkleeren PSU dec. Eric Yang NU, 8-2 13-0
157: #1 Ryan Deakin NU dec. Bo Pipher PSU, 6-0 13-3
165: #1 Vincenzo Joseph PSU pinned Shayne Oster NU, WBF (0:56) 19-3
174: #1 Mark Hall PSU tech fall Tyler Morland NU, 17-2 (TF; 5:21) 24-3
184: Creighton Edsell PSU dec. Jack Jessen NU, 4-1 27-3
197: Lucas Davison NU dec. Shakur Rasheed PSU, 7-5 27-6
285: Seth Nevills PSU dec. Jack Heyob NU, 8-1 30-6
125: #7 Michael DeAugustino NU dec. Brandon Meredith PSU, 7-3 30-9
Attendance: 6,333 (52nd straight sellout in Rec Hall, 57 of 59 overall including five of seven in the BJC)
Records: Penn State (5-1, 2-0 B1G); Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 B1G)
Up Next for Penn State: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, home vs. Rutgers, 5 p.m. in Rec Hall (ESPN2)
BOUT-BY-BOUT:
133: Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.), ranked No. 3 at 133, faced Dylan Utterback. Bravo-Young took a quick lead with a fast takedown at the 2:30 mark. The Lion went back to work on offense after an Utterback escape and notched a second takedown to lead 4-1 at the 1:42 mark. The Lion turned Utterback to his back but did not get any count. He reset himself, turned him once more and worked his way into a pinning position with 1:00 on the clock. The Lion spent the next :50 trying to get the fall but Utterback was able to fight off the pin. Bravo-Young led 8-1 after one period with 2:05 in riding time. Utterback chose down to start the second period and Bravo-Young cut him loose to an 8-3 score. Bravo-Young muscled his way to a takedown and a 10-2 lead :30 into the middle stanza and then cut the Wildcat loose. He used a strong high double for takedown and led 12-4 with 1:00 on the clock. Bravo-Young took Utterback down again to lead 14-4, cut the Wildcat loose and finished the period with a 14-5 lead. Bravo-Young chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 15-5 lead. He picked up two quick takedowns to lead 19-6, cut Utterback loose, added another takedown and cut and then ended the match with a final takedown. Bravo-Young posted the 23-8 technical fall at the 6:26 mark.
141: Junior Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.), ranked No. 2 at 141, met senior Alec McKenna. Lee went to work on offense right away, picking up two takedowns in the first :30 to lead 4-2. The Lion countered a slight McKenna shot and moved around for a third takedown to lead 6-2 with 1:49 left in the opening stanza. Lee continued to press on offense, notching a fourth takedown with 1:25 on the clock. He then forced McKenna into a first stall while building up over 1:30 in riding time before cutting the Wildcat loose at the :30 mark. Lee finished the period with a final takedown then turned McKenna to his back for four back points as the period ended and led 14-4 after one. Lee chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 15-4 lead. He used a strong single leg for a takedown, cut McKenna loose to a 17-5 score, then countered a McKenna shot for a takedown and a 19-5 lead with :30 on the clock. Lee picked up the 20-5 tech fall at the 4:51 mark on a stall call to end the bout.
149: Sophomore Jarod Verkleeren (Greensburg, Pa.) took on Eric Yang. Verkleeren went to work quickly and nearly took Yang down off the whistle before action was stopped on a potentially dangerous hold. Verkleeren worked his way in on a low shot, won the scramble and led 2-1 at the 2:08 mark after a quick Yang escape. Yang took a high shot but Verkleeren quickly forced a stalemate with 1:37 on the clock. Yang connected on a low single and Verkleeren rolled his way into a scramble and then control for a second takedown and a 4-1 lead with :50 on the clock. The Lion controlled the action on top for the remainder of the period and led 4-1 with :52 in riding time. Yang chose down to start the second period and Verkleeren broke the Wildcat down on the edge of the mat to build his time edge up over 1:00. Verkleeren kept control after a reset, putting together a strong ride as the clock moved towards the 1:00 mark. Verkleeren cut Yang loose after a reset and went back to work on offense, leading 4-2. Verkleeren carried the 4-2 lead into the third period. He chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 5-2 lead. Verkleeren fought off a Yang shot, took a low single himself and then worked his way into control of Yang’s shoulders as the clock moved to the :30 mark. A stalemate forced a reset and Verkleeren finished off the match with a final takedown to post the 8-2 win with 2:05 in riding time.
157: Junior Bo Pipher (Paonia, Colo.) stepped in for No. 4 Brady Berge at 157 and battled No. 1 Ryan Deakin. Deakin worked his way in on a high shot at the 2:40 mark but Pipher was able to force a stalemate and send action back to the center circle. Deakin connected on another low single but once again, Pipher was able to fight off the top-ranked Wildcat and force another stalemate at the 1:45 mark. Pipher got hit for stalling, then worked his way in on a high single leg as the clock moved to the 1:00 mark. Deakin countered the effort and forced a stalemate of his own. Deakin shot low but Pipher countered the effort, nearly taking Deakin down himself before a dangerous hold stopped the action and the bout moved to the second stanza knotted at 0-0. Deakin chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 1-0 lead. Deakin worked a low double into the bout’s first takedown and led 3-0 at the 1:10 mark. Deakin controlled the action for the rest of the period and carried the 3-0 lead into the third stanza. Pipher chose down to start the third period. Deakin maintained control on top, building his time edge up over 2:00. Pipher could not break free of the Wildcat ride and Deakin finished the period on top and added two late back points. Pipher dropped a hard-fought 6-0 decision to the top-ranked Wildcat.
165: Senior Vincenzo Joseph (Pittsburgh, Pa.), ranked No. 1 at 165, faced Shayne Oster. Joseph began the bout looking to score quickly and took Oster down for a quick takedown. Joseph then ended the bout quickly by locking up a cradle, turning Oster to his back and getting the fast fall the 0:56 mark.
174: Senior Mark Hall (Apple Valley, Minn.), ranked No. 1 at 174, battled Wildcat Tyler Morland. Hall quick worked his way into control of Morland’s shoulders, looking for the throw. Morland was able to fight off the early move but Hall continued for a takedown with 1:50 on the clock to open up an early 2-0 lead. He turned Morland to his back for four back points to take a 6-0 lead with 1:00 left in the period. Hall reset himself, turned Morland for four more, reset and went back to work on top, leading 8-0. Morland managed an escape with :11 on the clock and Hall led 8-1 after the opening stanza. Hall chose down to start the second period. Hall steadily worked his way into a reversal and a 10-1 lead before action was called for injury time for Morland. Hall chose down on the reset and quickly escaped to an 11-1 lead. Hall picked up two more quick takedowns and led 15-2 with :22 on the clock and finished the period on top. With Hall leading 15-2, Morland chose down to start the third period. Hall quickly turned Morland for two back points and picked up the 17-2 technical fall at the 5:21 mark.
184: Redshirt freshman Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing, Pa.) moved up a weight and stepped in for No. 8 Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.)at 184 and took on Jack Jessen. The duo battled evenly for the first minute-plus with neither wrestler finding an opening on offense. The first period ended in a scoreless tie as defense told the tale of the opening stanza. Tied 0-0, Jessen chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 1-0 lead. Edsell tried to counter a slight Jessen shot at the 1:10 mark but the Wildcat was able to step away from the press and the bout continued in neutral with Jessen leading 1-0. Edsell gave up a stall and then turned a low Jessen shot into a scramble, nearly scoring on the move. But Jessen forced a stalemate and carried the 1-0 lead into the third period. Edsell chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 1-1 tie. The Lion took a high shot, forcing a scramble in the middle of the mat. He worked his way around the Wildcat, into control and took a 2-1 lead with a takedown at the 1:00 mark. The Nittany Lion then controlled the action on top, breaking Jessen down as the clock moved below the :30 mark. Edsell finished the bout on top and, with 1:03 in riding time, thrilled the packed Rec Hall crowd with a 4-1 win.
197: Senior Shakur Rasheed (Coram, N.Y.), wrestling for the first time in ten months this weekend, made his second start of the weekend at 197 and took on Lucas Davison. Rasheed quickly took Davison to the mat, forcing a scramble with a shot off the whistle. The Lion worked his way through the scramble and took a 2-0 lead with 2:22 on the clock. Davison was able to escape to a 2-1 score as the clock moved below the 2:00 mark. The duo battled evenly in the middle of the mat for the remainder of the period and Rasheed carried the 2-1 lead into the second stanza. Davison chose down to start the second period. Rasheed was able to control the Wildcat, working his riding time up over 1:00. Davison was able to reverse Rasheed on a scramble and the Lion trailed 3-2 at the 1:05 mark. Rasheed quickly escaped to a 3-3 tie and still had his 1:05 riding time edge. Tied 3-3, Rasheed chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 4-3 lead. But Davison was able to take the Lion down to lead 5-4 with 1:29 on the clock. Rasheed quickly escaped to tie the bout at 5-5 with 1:22 on the clock. Rasheed tried to counter a Davison shot, nearly got a takedown of his own but gave up the takedown with :20 left and dropped a tough 7-5 decision.
285: True freshman Seth Nevills (Clovis, Calif.) took to the mat for the second time as Penn State’s starting heavyweight and battled Northwestern’s Jack Heyob. Nevills looked to control the action from the start, forcing Heyob into early defense as the Wildcat forced a reset on the edge of the mat. Nevills continued to work on offense. Nevills snapped though a fast single leg for the bout’s first takedown at the :50 mark and led 2-0. He then maintained control for the rest of the period and carried that lead into the second period. Nevills chose down to start the second period and deftly worked his way into a reversal and 4-0 lead. The Lion went back to work on top, building his riding time edge up over 1:00 and looking for a turning combination. He forced Heyob into a stall warning, then a stall point, and finished the period on top. Heyob chose neutral to start the third period and Nevills went to work on offense. Nevills countered a slight Heyob shot, took the Wildcat down and cut him loose to a 7-1 lead. Nevills worked for a final takedown but time ran out on the Lion’s efforts for bonus points. With 2:31 in riding time, the Lion freshman rolled to an 8-1 win.
125: Freshman Brandon Meredith (Limerick, Pa.) battled No. 7 Michael DeAugustino at 125. DeAugustino scored quickly to take an early 2-0 lead. The Wildcat was able to control the action on top to build his riding time up over 1:00. Meredith worked his way to his feet but was unable to break free of the Wildcat ride for the next minute plus. But as the period ended, the Lion broke free and notched a last second escape to cut the lead to 2-1. DeAugustino chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 3-1 score. Meredith worked this way in on a low single and nearly got the takedown but a dangerous hold stopped the action. Meredith nearly fought off a DeAugustino shot but the Wildcat got the takedown call with :25 left to lead 5-1. Trailing 5-1, Meredith chose neutral to start the third period. He set the offensive tempo and rolled through a takedown to cut the lead to a 5-3 at the 1:00 mark. Meredith cut DeAugustino loose to a 6-3 score and nearly locked up a cradle. But action moved out of bounds with :25 on the clock. The Lion freshman force the Wildcat into a stall and nearly finished off a final takedown. But time ran out on Meredith’s efforts and DeAugustino escaped with a 7-3 win, including riding time.
