WILLIAMSPORT — Eight local wrestlers earned trips to the semifinals at the PIAA Class AA Northeast Regional Wrestling Championships during the first night of action at Williamsport High School on Friday.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley and Karter Rude, Canton’s Hayden Ward and Riley Parker, Sullivan County’s Colton Wade, Towanda’s Bryant Green and Wyalusing’s CJ Carr and Nick Woodruff will all wrestle in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. today at the Magic Dome in Williamsport.
Bradley scored a pin in 1:14 against Wyoming Area’s Garret Pocceschi in his 113-pound quarterfinal match on Friday. The Wildcat standout will face South Williamsport’s Kayvan Shams in the semifinals today.
Rude, who trailed 2-1 after the opening period, used a strong second period ride and a reversal and turn in the third period to take down Honesdale’s Joey Giannetti by a 5-2 decision.
The Athens senior will face Wyoming Area’s Cooper Price in the 152-pound semifinals today.
Athens sophomore Josh Nittinger (285 pounds) and junior Jake Courtney (138) both dropped their opening bouts on Friday and will compete in wrestlebacks today.
Nittinger, who was pinned by Milton’s Nathan Rauch on Friday, will face Meadowbrook Christian’s Gunner Treibley in the consolation bracket this morning.
After suffering a 9-0 loss to Benton’s Caden Temple in his first match, Courtney will take on Line Mountain’s Lane Schadel in an elimination match today.
Ward dominated Western Wayne’s Nick Arcadipane in his 145-pound quarterfinal bout and would get a pin in 2:42 to advance to the semifinals. He will face Montgomery’s Conner Harer this morning with a trip to the finals on the line.
Parker wore down Tyler Rozanski of Lackawanna Trail in his 172-pound quarterfinal as he would pick up an 8-3 decision. The Canton junior will face Southern Columbia’s Garrett Garcia in the semifinals this morning.
Canton’s Bailey Ferguson dropped his 152-pound quarterfinal match by fall to Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross. He will wrestle in the consolation bracket today.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade scored a second-period fall over Line Mountain’s Bradyn Schadel as he advanced to this morning’s 106-pound semifinal against Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner.
At 160 pounds, Sullivan County’s Porter Dawson dropped his opening match by fall and will wrestle Jersey Shore’s Tyler Bauder in an elimination match this morning.
Towanda’s Bryant Green continued his stellar senior season with a 13-1 major decision over Honesdale’s Bennett Fritz in the quarterfinals at 160 pounds.
Green will face Lackawanna Trail’s Robert Schnelder in the semifinals this morning.
Black Knight freshman Mason Higley, who was called up as an alternate after another wrestler dropped out, fell to North Penn-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman by a 10-0 major decision in his opening match. He will face Danville’s Caden Hagerman this morning in the consolation bracket.
Carr cruised to a 16-1 technical fall win over Wyoming Area’s Connor Novakowski in his 106-pound quarterfinal on Friday. The Wyalusing standout will face Benton’s Seth Kolb in the semifinals this morning.
Woodruff earned a 9-4 win over Milton’s Cale Bastian in the 215-pound quarterfinals. He will face Southern Columbia’s Joseph Quinton in the semifinals.
Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger dropped a 9-1 major decision to Benton’s Dylan Granahan in his opening bout at 126 pounds. The Ram wrestler will face Line Mountain’s Aldan Kritzer in the wrestlebacks this morning.
Troy’s Seth Seymour dropped a 16-0 technical fall to Benton’s Ethan Kolb in his opening round match at 132 pounds. He will face Montoursville’s Blaize Vogel in the consolation bracket this morning.
The Northern Tier League got two other wrestlers into the semifinals with wins on Friday night.
Williamson’s Kade Sottolano picked up a fall to reach the semifinals at 285 pounds, while his teammate Mike Sipps dropped his opening round match at 215 and will compete in the wrestlebacks this morning.
Lehman earned a pair of major decisions — including his opening round win over Higley — to reach the 172-pound semifinals.
Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. with the elimination round. Semifinals are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. with consolation semis at 1 p.m. The fifth-and-sixth place bouts will take place at 4:15 p.m. with the third-and-fourth place matches at 5 p.m. and finals scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Williamsport.
