On top of the All-Region volleyball team, we now have an extra, exclusive all-star team.
The team is the seven best players in the region, plus one captain to lead the team. The team is by position, with a libero, a setter, four hitters and a utility player, but the captain can be any position.
Let’s start with the captain, and that is Ali Koval of NP-Liberty.
Koval is a multiple-time all-state pick, and a force for a team that has won district titles the past five seasons. Koval is perhaps the best libero in league history, having helped her team reach the state final as a junior.
Koval’s teammate Charisma Grega is also on the Elite 8 team. Grega was the Player of the Year in The Daily & Sunday Review’s All-Region team, while Koval was co-defensive Player of the Year.
Kayleigh Miller of Athens is the setter. She was setter of the year on the All-Region team, and Taylor Field of Athens is the team’s libero, she was co-defensive player of the year with Koval on All-Region.
Canton’s Annie Gaiotti is on the team, she was the utility player of the year on All-Region. Emily Susanj of NEB was offensive player of the year on All-Region and she is on the Elite 8 with Makayla Vargeson of CV as the other hitter. Breighana Kemp of Wellsboro is the utility player on the Elite 8 team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.