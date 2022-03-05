WILLIAMSPORT (PA) — A wrestler can take many different paths through the Northeast Regional to qualify for the PIAA State Championships in Hershey. The universal goal is to finish in the top four of the weight class. That placement earns a spot in Hershey.
This makes the semifinals and the following consolation semifinal round incredibly dramatic. Win in the semifinals and you are Hershey-bound. Lose in the semifinals and you drop to the semifinal consolation round. If you lose again, you have lost your opportunity.
Four locals took the high road, winning their semifinals and clinching their berth early. Seven others took the wrestleback route. Six of them dropped in the semifinals and rebounded to qualify for states.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade took the high road and cruised into the 106 pound final courtesy of a 7-0 win in the semifinals. In the finals, Wade faced Benton’s Seth Kolb. Wade sandwiched a second-period ride-out with two takedowns to win 5-0 and claim a NE Regional title.
Wade, a freshman, has lofty goals. He hopes to be a state champ, but he knows he has work to do. He self-criticized his bottom work. “I wasn’t looking for anything other than a switch. I have to work on a whole lot of bottom.”
Wyalusing’s CJ Carr took the more harrowing wrestleback route to advancement. Carr suffered the dreaded semifinal loss. He bounced back with four takedowns, and a win, in the consolation semifinals. Carr then won in the consolation finals for a third place finish.
Gavin Bradley, of Athens, cruised to the finals at 113. A second period fall in the semifinals propelled him into the finals for a rematch with Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel. Last week, Wentzel bested Bradley. This week, Bradley dictated the pace and took Wentzel down 11-8.
Bradley’s head coach, Shawn Bradley, saw progress. “I think he fixed some stuff tonight. Last week he came out of position a couple times. Today he stayed in position a lot better and got to his offense.”
Canton’s Hayden Ward fell in his 145 pound semifinal. He rebounded with a 12-0 major decision over Loyalsock’s Braden Vincenzes. The decisive win punched Ward’s ticket to Hershey. In the consolation final, Ward defeated Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock 8-0 for a third-place finish.
Karter Rude, of Athens, continued his impressive postseason run with a 5-0 win over Wyoming Area’s Cooper Price in the semifinals. The win put Rude in the finals for a rematch with Devon Deem. Last week Deem pinned Rude in the second period. This week Deem settled for a 9-1 victory.
At 160, Towanda’s Bryant Green lost a in the semis, but battled back to the consolation finals. Green lost in semifinals but handled Lake Lehman’s Mason Konigus 8-3 to earn his place in Hershey. In the consolation finals, he lost to Mifflinburg’s Troy Bingaman, 7-1. The loss left him in fourth place, but advancing.
Riley Parker, of Canton, and North Penn-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman both battled in the 172 pound bracket. Both lost in the semifinals. But again, both wrestlers rebounded in the consolation semifinals. Lehman picked up a fall over Lackawanna Trail’s Tyler Rozanski. Parker used two takedowns to defeat Mountain View’s Nathan Ofalt.
With both wrestlers assured of a trip to Hershey, the duo faced off in the consolation finals. Parker emerged victorious by a score of 3-2. Parker finished in third, Lehman fourth.
Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff escaped his semifinal bout over Southern Columbia’s Joseph Quinton with a 6-4 win. Woodruff scored last with a second period reversal. He chose down to start the third and avoided disaster for two minutes. In the finals, he needed overtime to capture the title over Mount Carmel’s Damon Backes.
Woodruff and Backes finished regulation tied, 2-2. In overtime, Woodruff was confident he could win. “I knew my shape was good. He took an injury time to get an inhaler. I knew I had it right there.”
Backes took a shot that initiated a scramble at the end of sudden death. The scramble was a situation Woodruff relishes. “I am good in the scrambles. I used to be a middleweight.” Woodruff finished the scramble on top for the takedown with less than five seconds on the clock.
Woodruff’s win also marked his 100th win. He credited his dad and his grandmother as key supporters. “My dad has always been my coach, he’s always on the side. And, my grandma, she’s a big reason, she’s at everything.”
Mike Sipps, of Williamson, took the most unusual path to the consolation finals. Sipps began the day in the consolation bracket. He beat Wyoming Area’s Richie Hizynski in the opening round 3-0. Next, he bested Honesdale’s Zack Wilken 11-6 to advance to the all-important consolation semifinals.
In that round, he faced Southern Columbia’s Joseph Quinton. After two periods, the wrestlers were tied 2-2. In the third, Quinton slipped out of a cradle for a reversal and had Sipps on his back for a four-point move. Sipps battled to his feet only to be repeatedly returned to the mat. With 0:11 left in the match, Quinton was called for a slam on a mat return attempt. Sipps could not finish the match and Quinton was disqualified.
Sipps’ teammate, Kade Sottolano followed the well-established path through his bracket, the heavyweight bracket. Sottolano lost in the semifinals to Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich. Sottolano then pinned Western Wayne’s Thomas Flood in the consolation semifinals. With his trip to Hershey guaranteed, Sottolano beat Gunner Treibley of Meadowbrook Christian to finish in third place.
Wrestlers travel to Hershey Wednesday and wrestling begins Thursday morning.
