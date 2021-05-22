WYSOX — Elk Lake scored a run in the sixth, and three in the seventh to rally from 6-3 down and top Towanda 7-6 in the season finale for the Black Knights.
Towanda had a five-run fourth inning to rally themselves after trailing 3-0.
Owen Clark, Chase Parker and Evan Johnson all had two hits for Towanda.
Clark had an RBI and Parker had a double and scored a run, while Johnson scored a run.
Ethan Sparrow had a double, two RBI and a run scored and Octavious Chacona, Mason Johnson and Will Pitcher all had hits.
Johnson had an RBI and Chacona scored a run.
Austin Fowler scored a run for the Black Knights.
Chacona struck out 11 over six innings for Towanda and Johnson struck out one in one inning for the Black Knights.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan County 25,
Benton 4
Mallory Dickinson and Samantha Albright had four hits each for the Griffins.
Dickinson had two RBI and scored four runs and Albright had a double, an RBI and three runs scoerd.
Carly Rupert and Lorena Marquardt had three hits each for the Griffins.
Rupert had a double, an RBI and three runs scored and Marquardt had a double, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored.
Peyton Pretti, Brooke Jordan and Paige Burke all had two hits.
Burke had an RBI and scored two runs, Pretti and Jordan each had an RBI and a run scored.
Jaeden Patson, Madison Williams, Chloe Burke and Kaelyn Wettlaufer all had hits.
Wettlaufer had an RBI and scored a run, Burke scored two runs, Williams had an RBI and Patson had an RBI and scored three runs.
Kyler Burke scored two runs.
Notre Dame 8,
Windsor 0
Olivia Switzer threw a three-hitter, striking out 11 for the Crusaders in the win.
Ava Mustico had four hits, with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Switzer had two hits, with a double and three RBI.
Ana Milazzo had two hits and scored a run and Izzy Griffin had a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Lawson Bigelow had a hit and an RBI.
Madison Fargo scored two runs and Madison Gleaston and Paige Harvey scored runs.
Edison 10, Waverly 5
After Waverly scored three runs in the top of the first, Edison answered with four in the bottom half of the inning and three more in the second on their way to the win.
Bella Romano had three hits, with a double, two RBI and a run scored and Audrey Ennis had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Sidney Tomasso, Paige Robinson, Alyssa Sindoni, Hali Jenner and Peyton Shaw had hits for Waverly.
Tomasso and Robinson scored runs, Jenner had a hit and an RBI and Shaw had an RBI.
Jenner went three innings and Tomasso struck out two in three innings or relief.
Gabby Milazzo struck out six for Edison.
Mallory Mowchan, Payton Littlefield, Milazzo, Leah Austin-Whitaker and Bailey Mawhir all had two hits for Edison, Littlefield and Austin-Whittaker doubles.
