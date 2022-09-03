Piatt photo

It’s a busy day in Benezette, Pa., but that’s not unusual on one of the biggest weekends of the year in the heart of the Keystone State’s elk country, where it’s not unusual to see the majestic animals casually grazing right in town — even big bulls that any hunter would be proud to have on their wall, although they’re roaming within a zone closed to hunting.

Crowds flock to the annual Elk Expo, a two-day event and sport show highlighted by the lottery draw for the coveted elk permits that allow lucky hunters to pursue a bull or cow later in the fall and winter — 178 this season, including 60 bull tags, spread across the archery (Sept. 10-24), regular (Oct. 31-Nov. 5) and late (Dec. 31-Jan. 7) seasons.