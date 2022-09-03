It’s a busy day in Benezette, Pa., but that’s not unusual on one of the biggest weekends of the year in the heart of the Keystone State’s elk country, where it’s not unusual to see the majestic animals casually grazing right in town — even big bulls that any hunter would be proud to have on their wall, although they’re roaming within a zone closed to hunting.
Crowds flock to the annual Elk Expo, a two-day event and sport show highlighted by the lottery draw for the coveted elk permits that allow lucky hunters to pursue a bull or cow later in the fall and winter — 178 this season, including 60 bull tags, spread across the archery (Sept. 10-24), regular (Oct. 31-Nov. 5) and late (Dec. 31-Jan. 7) seasons.
Your odds of securing a permit are long, but not Powerball astronomical. Every year, it seems, as Paula and I await in anticipation, hoping to hear our own names, we learn the fortunes of sportsmen we know, then scramble to find cell phone service to carry the good news to them. This year hunters from Wyalusing, New Albany and Canton were among the lucky tag winners.
The Expo attracts scores of visitors to the sprawling Elk Country Visitor Center complex, the product of a public-private partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Keystone Elk Country Alliance. But things will get even busier in September, when the elk begin their mating ritual and the bulls bugle their dominance and begin rounding up a harem of cow elk, seemingly oblivious to the folks who watch it all with fascination.
At the visitor center, up the road at the hugely popular Winslow Hill area, at several other formal viewing areas developed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and on back roads across the region, elk viewing becomes a spectator sport displaced, perhaps, only briefly by Friday Night Lights in rural northcentral and western Pennsylvania.
The elk today serve as an economic engine for the otherwise depressed region of Elk and Cameron counties, with cabin rentals, bed and breakfasts, and lodges catering to visitors hoping to get a glimpse of a Pennsylvania elk. Private and state park campgrounds are filled. Restaurants are busy throughout the fall and even at other times of the year. The elk herd — estimated by the Game Commission at either side of 1,400 right now — doesn’t go anywhere and there are always good opportunities for viewing. Scenic drives have been outlined by regional tourism folks to increase the odds of an elk encounter. Gift shops sell T-shirts and other elk-labeled items. Elk cams allow folks to enjoy some wildlife watching right at home. Another form of hunting — for the massive antlers shed by the elk in winter — draws scores of people into the state forest tracts.
So often we hear, “I’ve never been out there and I really should go.” Yes, you should.
Sometimes, too, we hear folks say “I didn’t know there are elk in Pennsylvania.” There are.
For the record, neither Paula nor I drew an elk tag this year. We’ll apply next year, hoping again to beat the odds. If we don’t, we’ll just enjoy the elk watching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.