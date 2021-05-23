WILLIAMSPORT—Asher Ellis entered the District 4 Track and Field Championships with some major goals in mind.
He completed one as he topped out in the discus with 149-10 to top the field.
The win comes two days after Ellis won the javelin on Thursday.
Ellis also had a third-place finish in the shot, tying for the second best throw and just missing a trip to states in all three throws.
“Coming in I was ready,” Ellis said. “When we started, I got a little nervous. As everybody does. After I barely got into the finals, I started to settle in. I was glad I had the opportunity to show what I can do.”
What Ellis could do was win the entire event.
He recorded the winning throw on the first attempt of the final heat. He struggled through the initial throws, but then exploded to claim the event in the finals.
“I let it go,” Ellis said. “It was a big weight off my chest. I knew I could do it. I’ve done it before I just had to show it. I did.”
The win was a little more special for Ellis after last year’s meet was wiped out thanks to COVID.
“We lost a whole year,” Ellis said. “That’s devastating to some people. That was their chance to better themselves for their senior year. I lost that but came back strong and here we are.”
Ellis might have tried to hide it a little, but it was clear how much it all meant to him.
“It’s awesome,” Ellis said. “It’s just really awesome.”
