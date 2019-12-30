The Elmira girls rolled past Seton Catholic 62-26 and will play for fifth-place at the Josh Palmer Fund Tournament.
Elmira plays at Ernie Davis today at 1:30 p.m.
Zaria Demember-Shazer had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Elmira, with two blocks, and former Troy standout Morgan Gentile had six points and four boards, with two steals.
Jalea Abrams, Zhane Holmes and Amri King each had eight points, King had five boards and Abrams three. Holmes had six steals, three boards, a block and an assist.
Parker Moss, Sarah Coon and Lauren Miller all had four points. Miller had three boards and Coon had four.
Megan Fedor had three points and seven rebounds.
Marasia Dyes had 12 to lead Seton Catholic.
