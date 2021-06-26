The Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center Golf Outing was held recently at Towanda Golf Club.
The first flight winners were Jim Fitch, Tink Wesneski, Emmett Watson and Lucas Bailey at 58 and Ryan Allen, Greg Taylor, Jeff Aeppli and Ron Kirby were second at 59.
In the second flight Janet Holmes, Mooch Holmes, Misti Machmer and Frank Watson were first at 68 with Seldon Rogers, Kaden Murray, Rich Rogers and Robert Rogers at 68 as well.
Mike Dickerson, Josh Hundley, Alyssa Engelbert and Tina Maynard won the third flight at 71 with Glenn Shores, Patti Shores, Keith Crain and Lisa Crain a tthe same score.
Jason Wanck won closest to the pin at 15-feet, 6-inches at hole number two and at number four Eric Bajc was at 14-feet, 5-inches, while Matt Coffey was at 10-feet on 16.
In the long drive on hole 15 the men’s winner was Josh Wolcott, the ladies winner was Mindy Yoder and Larry Locker was the senior winner.
