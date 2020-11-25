At their November 23rd meeting, the Presidents’ Council of the Empire 8 reached unanimous agreement on their intent to resume conference athletic competition with winter sports. The decision impacts men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track and field and swimming and diving. The safety and well-being of its student-athletes and campus communities remains the primary goal of the Empire 8. As such, these plans are contingent upon federal, state and local health guidance and the status of all contests will be subject to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council approved March 1 as a tentative start of its conference basketball schedule while the Empire 8 Indoor Track & Field and Swimming & Diving championship dates have not been finalized. The league continues to support the NCAA Guidelines for the Resocialization of Sport and developed a detailed Pandemic Protocol Handbook. These plans include a rigorous testing strategy as well as protocols for travel and meals to ensure health and safety of all participants.
Fans can monitor the Empire 8 website, as well as each member institution’s athletics website for updated schedules throughout the coming weeks as they are finalized.
