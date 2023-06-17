WYALUSING — it’s often been said that sports can take you places.
WYALUSING — it’s often been said that sports can take you places.
For Endless Mountains Gymnastics’ Maribelle Albert, gymnastics has done just that.
Having just completed her high school studies, Albert will continue her gymnastics career at the college level, heading to the University of Alaska following a gap year.
“I was looking at schools and then I found this list online of schools that still had scholarships left,” Albert said. ”I just emailed all of them. Alaska got back to me and I was kind of joking about it like, ‘oh yeah whatever, they’re not gonna answer,’ but then they did.”
Growing up primarily homeschooled, Albert has also been involved with gymnastics as long as she can remember. Her parents, Liz and Damon Albert, are both coaches at Endless Mountains Gymnastics, based in Wyalusing.
“(I’ve been competing at Endless Mountains) my whole life,” Maribelle Albert said. ”We moved here from New York City when I was two.”
While the availability of scholarships was enticing, it was not the only factor for Albert as she looked for her next step.
“I really liked the coach and I loved the school and kind of fell in love with it,” Albert said. “I did a lot of research, found some very interesting facts about Alaska.”
Describing her favorite event as whichever one she is currently participating in, Albert has honed her craft all the way up, providing her with the opportunity to continue to do so at the college level.
While Alaska is quite far away from the east coast, Albert is excited for the opportunity, and is also going to make sure to keep an eye out for the occasional moose.
Even being multiple time zones away from little Wyalusing, Albert won’t forget where she built her roots anytime soon.
“I think I just always loved to do it,” Albert said. “I think my first words when I was little were, ‘I’m on the A team,’ which is like the highest team. I always wanted to do gymnastics. (Endless Mountains Gymnastics has meant) everything, it’s like my favorite place in the world.”
