ORLANDO — Multiple Endless Mountains gymnasts returned home from Orlando following a strong showing of performances at the AAU National Gymnastic Championships in Orlando, Fla.

Kala VanDeMark produced a first place all-around finish at the Diamond level, placing first in the bars and third and fourth on the beam and the vault, respectively. VanDeMark, a senior, recorded three straight first place all-around finishes in her last three competitions to close out her career with Endless Mountains.