ORLANDO — Multiple Endless Mountains gymnasts returned home from Orlando following a strong showing of performances at the AAU National Gymnastic Championships in Orlando, Fla.
Kala VanDeMark produced a first place all-around finish at the Diamond level, placing first in the bars and third and fourth on the beam and the vault, respectively. VanDeMark, a senior, recorded three straight first place all-around finishes in her last three competitions to close out her career with Endless Mountains.
Maribelle Albert and Janelle Turner also added first place scores in the Open level, with Albert placing first in the vault and bars events, and Turner finishing first on the beam. Albert also placed second on the beam, third in the floor event and was the runner-up all-around. Turner finished second in the vault, bars and all-around events, also adding a third place finish during the floor event.
Elsewhere in the Diamond level, Tonnelle Bradish placed sixth in the bars and the floor events, and finished seventh all-around.
In the Platinum level, Emma Smith placed fourth in the vault event, sixth in the floor event and seventh all-around. Teammate Ashlynn Bly placed eighth all-around. In the Gold level, Lara Albert placed 13th all-around.
