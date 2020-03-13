When world went national about the spread of COVID-19, most never thought it would reach us or effect in rural upstate New York. One of those was Robbie Nichols owner/GM of the Elmira Enforcers of the Federal Hockey league.
Nichols took some time to offer his thoughts about the situation as he watched his team play against the Watertown Wolves in a game with no fans. Fans were kept out of the First Arena due to the threat of COVID-19. The game was offered for free via the internet on the teams YouTube channel.
“When this whole thing broke we never thought it would reach or effect us but we were wrong. I thought maybe it was the NHL or NBA, really more the NBA and I didn’t think the NHL until I talked to somebody in Columbus and they were playing their game against Pittsburgh and they were going to go ahead and have fans even though the Governor of Ohio said “No fans in the building” so we thought we were going to follow the lead of the NHL. Then I went home last night and I saw Columbus announce that they were not going to have fans in the building against Pittsburgh. We have been in touch closely with Chemung County Health Department, we are doing what they feel is best for our fans and the citizens. They don’t want this to spread.”
Robbie discussed the future after tonight’s game, “So what we have been told, we got off a conference call with our league. After tonight we are going on a suspended status. We are looking at maybe two weeks and then we want to re-evaluate whats happening and then talk to the health professionals and see where we are at.”
Robbie mentioned the financial hit the team would endure due these events, “This is terrible we were front loaded on road games, we have eight home games remaining. We had three this weekend then two then three more toward the end of the year and this is taking a huge financial hurt on me and my family with what we had planned so this comes at terrible time. There will be teams in our league that won’t be able to survive this, if they go through the rest of the season with no more home games they might not be able to survive this. There are some cities that only average 500 fans, its not good for those cities.”
Robbie commented on the chance of this game being the last for the year, “We hope thats not the case, but we are prepared and are going to do what ever the health department feels needs to be done to enforce safety.”
On a positive note, the Enforcers came through with a 4-3 win over the Watertown Wolves.
