TOWANDA — The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers got a career-high 21 points from Jacob Evans in the win over Towanda 67-54.
Logan Tokarz had 15 points, Curtis Craig had 12 and Alex Stein had 10 in the win.
Dominic Garverick had eight points in the win and Brody Burleigh finished with one point.
Towanda got 17 points from Tanner Kunkle and Kolby Hoffman had 12, while Nate Parker had 10 points.
Trent Kithcart had seven points and Mason Hartmann and Justin Schoonover had three points, while Jyshire Robinson finished with two points.
Kunkle had three boards and a steal, Parker had two steals and two assists and Kithcart had three steals and five boards.
Wellsboro 67, Troy 60
Joe Grab had 29 points to lead Wellsboro to the win.
Liam Manning had 15 points for Wellsboro and Isaac Keane had 13.
Darryn Callahan had seven points and Conner Adams finished with three points.
Manning had a double-double adding 12 boards and Grab had eight boards and three assists. Keane had four boards, an assist and a steal and Callahan had nine rebounds and two steals.
Troy got 18 points from Mason Imbt and Ty Barrett finished with 16 points.
Robert Rogers had nine points and Nick Williams had seven, while Ethan VanNoy had six and Dom Ayers finished with four points.
Wellsboro won the JV game 40-30 with Ryan Sweet getting 12 for the Hornets.
NP-Liberty 86, Williamson 63
Brandon Thompson had 20 points to lead five players in double figures in the win for NP-Liberty.
Noah Spencer had 17 points and Colton Litzelman had 16, while Duncan Zeafla and Kevin Alexander each finished with 11 points.
Koleton Roupp had five points and Trevor Boyce, Bryan Bogaczyk and Dalton Litzelman all had two points in the game.
Litzelman had seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks and Spencer had four boards, six assists, six steals and a block.
Zeafla had four boards, two steals and two assists and Thompson had nine boards and five blocks, while Alexander had six boards and three assists and Bogaczyk had three assists and two boards.
Kolby Allen had 29 points for Williamson and Carter Strange had 17. Triston Parker had five points, Everett Dominick had four and Devin O’Dell and Nik Mizdail had three points, while Andrew Berkan had two points.
NEB 63, CV 35
Nick Marino had 17 points in the win and Dan Williams had 12, while Clayton Conner finished with 11 points.
Lucas Crown had eight points, Logan Mullen and Tony Bisignano had six points and Andy Crown finished with three points.
Williams had nine boards and Andy Crown had five rebounds and two assists, while Conner had six steals, two assists and three boards.
Marino had five boards and two steals and Lucas Crown had nine assists and three boards, while Bisignano had three assists and three rebounds.
CV got 16 points from Seth Huyler and Dustin VanZile had six points.
Owen Fitzwater had four points and Joe Easton, McGuire Painter, Darius Johnson and Joel Heck all had two points, while Ben Cooper had a point.
Sullivan County 59, Lourdes 37
Jalen Thomas led the Griffins with 16 points in the win, while Justin Metzger had 14 points and Sam Carpenter finished with 11 points.
Alex Schweitzer had seven points and Riley King had three points.
Garhet Parrish, Trey Higley, Bryon Fitzgerald and Omar Rubio all finished with two points in the game.
Carpenter and Thomas each had five steals in the game.
Hunter Reed led Lourdes with 15 points.
Sullivan won the JV game 42-19 with King scoring 11.
Sullivan varsity is 10-3 on the year and they are at Montgomery on Wednesday.
Sayre 60, Canton 52
Matt Lane and Corbin Brown each had 15 points to lead Sayre to the win.
Sayre outscored Canton 15-7 in the second quarter to build a 30-22 lead at the half on their way to the win.
Connor Young had nine points and Zach Moore finished with eight.
Dom Fabbri and Luke Horton each had four points and Brayden Horton had three points.
Isaiah Niemczyk had 15 points for Sayre and Cooper Kitchen had 12.
Zach Rentzel had nine points and Ben Knapp had eight in the game.
Cameron Bellows had five points, Reese Allen had two and Caiden Williams had one point.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Canton 39, Sayre 25
Elle Binford and Aislyn Williams each had 10 points to lead Canton to the win.
Courtney Weiskopff had six points for Canton and Reagan Kelley finished with five points.
Raeann Roupp and Molly Ward had three points and Alexis Baldwin finished with two points.
Binford had four boards, four steals and two assists and Weiskopff had nine rebounds and two steals.
Ward had a huge game on the glass with 15 rebounds, four steals, a block and an assist and Williams had four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Kelley had nine boards, two assists and a steal, Baldwin had two boards and Roupp had two assists.
Gabbi Randall had 10 points and Emily Sutryk had eight for Sayre. Jazz DeKay finished with four points, Madi Wilson had two and Maddi LaManna had a point.
Sutryk had seven boards and two steals, with six assists and Randall had eight boards, while Wilson had seven rebounds.
Waverly 81, Dryden 15
Everyone on the Waverly roster had at least five points in the win.
Sidney Tomasso had 20 points for Waverly and Kennedy Westbrook had 11, while Morgan Adams had 10 points.
Olivia Nittinger had nine points in the win and Gianna Picco had eight points, while Gretchen Sowle, Paige Lewis and Alyssa Sindoni all had six points and Lourden Benjamin had five points.
Sullivan County 58, Montgomery 30
The Griffins got 15 points and 15 rebounds from Jessica King in the win.
King added five steals, four blocks and an assist and Sophia Springman had 15 points, six boards, four steals and seven assists.
Kassidy Beinlich had 10 points, a rebound four steals and an assist.
Sammy Albright had seven points, a rebound, a steal and an assist and Carly Rupert had six points and a rebound.
Ellie Springman had five points, a rebound, a steal and an assist and Cassidy Skoranski had a steal in the game.
Late Thursday
Troy 48, Williamson 20
Sydney Taylor had 22 points, four boards and eight steals in an NTL girls’ basketball win over Williamson.
Hannah Zimmerman added seven points, six boards and three steals with MaKenna Matthews scoring six points.
Cessily Harding had four points, five boards and three steals, Madison Vargas netted three points as Rachel Kingsley finished with two points, nine boards and seven steals.
Bailey Johnson and Skyler Swain both chipped in with two points a piece.
Lateisha Peterson led Williamson with 11 points as Abby Root netted five.
Alicia Walker and Lena Lewis both finished with two points a piece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.