Evans hat trick leads MU past Seton Hill
Dana Evans recorded her second hat trick of the season as Mansfield field hockey scored six unanswered goals in a 6-1 win at Seton Hill on Saturday.
Seton Hill (0-2, 0-0 PSAC) scored the opening goal of the game in the 11th minute when Kaylie Malnick scored on a Wynnsome Gadson pass. It was the only shot of the quarter for the Griffins, but Seton Hill maintained the lead well into the second quarter.
Alex Esterling found the equalizer for Mansfield (3-1, 0-0 PSAC) on a Christie Buyer assist in the 26th minute for her second goal of the year. Roles reversed minutes later as Buyer scored on an Esterling pass to give the Mounties a 2-1 advantage. It was the fourth goal of the season for Buyer.
Mansfield was awarded a penalty stroke late in the third quarter that PSAC-leading scorer Evans converted to make it a two-goal lead for the Mounties.
Just two minutes into the fourth quarter, Evans scored an unassisted goal to lift the Mounties to a 4-1 advantage. Saramae Radel got in on the action, scoring her first career goal in the 54th minute on a pass by Caitlin Beauduy.
Evans notched her second hat trick in three games with her goal in the 55th minute assisted by Radel. The senior currently leads the PSAC in goals with eight and in points with 18. Evans has already surpassed her goal total of six from last season.
Mansfield outshot the Griffins 14-3 with nine shots going on frame. The Mountie also held a 5-1 advantage on penalty corners.
Mansfield currently leads the PSAC in goals per game this season at 4.5 and is second in total goals with 18.
The Mounties travel to Slippery Rock on Wednesday before hosting East Stroudsburg Saturday for Military Appreciation Day.
