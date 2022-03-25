Excitement surrounds Troy track teams

TROY — Under the leadership of first year head coach Matt Geer, the Troy boys and girls track teams are aiming for a strong season.
In 2021, The Lady Trojans went 7-2 and the Troy boys team finished 5-4.
“We are excited to get the season going,” coach Geer said “We have about 20 more runners than we did last year so it is a lot more to work with and it is exciting.”
Coach Geer pointed out a few runners to keep an eye on in 2022.
“Dustin Hagin finished fifth in the state for hurdles last season so we are looking for him to do well again and we expect Colin Loveland to do well again in jumping,” coach Geer said.
Hagin placed fifth in the 110 meter hurdles at the PIAA class AA state track and field championships with a time of 15.46 seconds.
In the 2021 District IV Championships Hagin placed third in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.4 seconds and Hagin placed fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.60 seconds.
As for the girls team, Geer mentioned two runners in particular.
“On the girls side I think Annaliese Getola will be good in the sprints and then we have a few freshmen like Alyssa Parks who could do really well.”
Caelyn Pine, Anna Lewis, Getola, and Grace Sherman placed sixth in the District IV Championship 4x100 relay in 52.92 seconds.
Entering her fifth and final season on the girls track team, Getola wants to try to break her time records this year. The senior will be competing in the 100 meter, 200 meter, 100 meter hurdles, and the 4x100 relay events.
“We have a lot if new faces so that is really exciting,” Getola said. “Im just excited to have a couple of home meets this season.”
Wyatt Hodlofski was named as the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Boys Soccer MVP. The senior is entering his second year on the track team and he had a very successful first go around in the sport.
Hodlofski competed in the long jump, triple jump, and 4x1 relay. The senior placed 19th in the District IV Championships long jump with a distance of 36-02.75 feet.
Loveland, Hodlofski, Shammar Wolslagle, and Isais Watkins placed 11th in the District IV Championships 4x100 relay event with a time of 48.48.
“This is one of my favorite seasons and I just love the the people that are here and it it makes it a really awesome season,” Hodlofski said. “For my long jump I want to break 20 feet and for the triple jump I want to break 40 feet and hopefully make districts.”
In its first meet of the season Troy hosts Wyalusing on April 5 at 4:30 p.m.
“The kids are great to work with and that’s what makes it fun,” coach Geer said. “I think both teams will be competitive so I am looking forward to seeing how we finish.”
