'expect the unexpected' with Troy softball

TROY — A talented freshmen class has created an exciting air around the Troy softball team heading into the new season.
“We have a very strong roster this season and we are working on our mental toughness, camaraderie, and teamwork,” Troy head coach Terilyn Anderson said. “Once they bring that all together I have the total package.”
Coach Anderson has been anticipating the arrival of this group and she is impressed at what she has seen so far in the preseason.
“They are powerful, strategic, smart, and they have played together for a very long time and even for a very young team, they are seasoned in what they do,” coach Anderson said.
Troy will lean on junior pitcher Tyra Williams to eat up most of the innings this season.
“I just want to throw as best as I possibly can and this is a really young team so I am just going to do everything I can to keep them in good spirits,” Williams said.
Completing Troy’s battery is junior catcher Caitlyn Knapp. Coach Anderson noted that Knapp’s offensive play came through for the Lady Trojans last season.
Knapp and Williams are still developing their on-field relationship but Williams alluded to the fact that the two growing closer off the field has paid dividends in improving their performances together.
Troy’s field is currently not in a playable state forcing the Lady Trojans to play on the road until April. Coach Anderson knows that this is an obstacle but she is happy with how the team has adapted and handled it so far.
“They have won me over for their passion of the game which is the same passion I have as a coach,” Anderson said. “My coaching philosophy is to expect the unexpected and to always put everything out there.”
Junior outfielder Rachel Kingsley is looking forward to this season.
“I’m excited for the season and I think it will be a good one,” Kingsley said. “We have a lot of freshmen this year and it will be a building year but I think it will be good.”
Troy opens the season on Friday; traveling to face Northeast Bradford at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.