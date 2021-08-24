The Canton and Troy football teams are working hard as they prepare to open their 2021 seasons this weekend. Troy will host Bald Eagle on Friday night, while Canton will welcome in North Penn-Mansfield on Saturday.
Eye on Sports: Countdown to kickoff
Brian Fees
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
