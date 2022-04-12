MUNCY — The visiting Canton baseball team took a 1-run lead after the opening inning, but that would be it for the Warriors as they dropped a 3-1 game to Muncy on Monday.
Holden Ward led off the game with a double and moved to third on a single from Cooper Kitchen. Weston Bellows would bring Ward home on an RBI fielder’s choice to give Canton the early 1-0 lead.
Muncy’s Ross Eyer ended the early Canton threat with a strikeout and groundout and the Warriors’ lead was 1-0.
The host Indians would get on the board in the bottom of the third with one run to tie things up.
Muncy went ahead with a pair of runs in the sixth and Eyer did the rest on the mound.
Eyer would go the distance, giving up just those two hits in the first innings while striking out 13 Warriors and walking one.
Noah Confer led Muncy with three hits. Branson Eyer was 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI, while Kadyn Berry had two hits and one RBI and Brayden Kamerer had one hit and an RBI in the win.
Muncy would also get a pair of hits from Giovani Persun, who also scored one run.
Ward got the start for Canton and allowed just one unearned run while scattering four hits and striking out five in 2 1/3 innings of work. Kitchen closed it out on the hill as he went 3 2/3 innings with two runs allowed on six hits and two strikeouts.
Canton (1-5) will visit Millville on Wednesday.
Wellsboro 16, Northeast Bradford 1
WELLSBORO — The visiting Northeast Bradford Panthers scored a run in the first but it would be all Wellsboro from there in a 16-1 win for the Hornets in four innings on Monday.
Dillon Donnelly, Garrett Cooper and Cayden McPherson all had hits for the Panthers.
The Panthers got their run when Donnelly led off the game with a single and later scored on a sac fly from Clay Wiggins.
Wellsboro was led by Cam Brought’s 3-for-3 performance which included a double, three runs scored and four RBI. Caden Smith went 2-for-3 with four RBI and a pair of runs scored.
Conner Adams and Isaac Keane each had a single, double and two RBI. Adams scored three times and Keane crossed the plate twice in the win.
Northeast will host Susquehanna and Millville in a tournament on Saturday.
