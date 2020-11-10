There were ups and downs.
There were lost games, lost weeks, and some headaches.
And, the fall ends with some heartbreak as the NP-Liberty volleyball team won’t travel to Holy Redeemer for the state tournament, so their season comes to an end.
Southern Tioga hasn’t been going on the road out of Tioga County very much the past few weeks, and that leaves the defending state runner-ups with their season ending after their district championship win Thursday.
Despite the setbacks, the fall season is nearing a conclusion, just the Canton volleyball team remains, as they host Blue Ridge in states today.
So, what is next?
Will winter sports take place?
Will the season begin on time? Will there be less heartbreaks and headaches than the fall?
Right now there is still a lot of uncertainty this fall.
In New York things are really up in the air.
Waverly and the IAC didn’t play sports this fall, and they won’t be playing any winter sports until after the new year.
The athletic directors unanimously voted to move the start of winter sports in the IAC until at least Jan. 4.
In the rest of the state, New York State Publich High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) and its director, Dr. Robert Zayas, released a statement on sports. Low-risk sports such as bowling, indoor track, skiing, gymnastics, and swimming & diving are permitted to start on Nov. 30.
However, high risk sports like basketball and wrestling can’t start at that time, and a date will be determined on when they can start.
It leaves a lot of unknowns for sports this winter.
The IAC hopes to start sports in January, but there is no assurance of when basketball and wrestling will be allowed to start this year.
On top of that, indoor track has its own set of challenges.
The state is allowing indoor track to begin. So, when the IAC begins in January that seems like one of the sports that could begin. However, finding a facility is going to be a challenge.
Section 4 runs indoor meets at Cortland, Ithaca and Cornell, and the colleges aren’t currently open for sports, so using those facilities may be unlikely.
Section 3 canceled their indoor track and field season after dealing with the same issue of finding facilities to use.
Pennsylvania has a start date of
practice coming up soon, as they begin on Nov. 20, with games being allowed to begin on Dec. 11.
There are still a lot of unknowns for area schools.
Troy is currently going virtual until Dec. 1. They would not be allowed to practice until they returned in person in December.
Southern Tioga finished the fall not traveling outside of Tioga County, so what they do in the winter remains to be seen.
Schools currently have schedules for the winter, many of them normal schedules.
However, a lot of that is in flux as it will be up to superintendents and school boards at each school to decide what they want to do this winter.
The fall was filled with uncertainty, but in the end we wound up with a season that featured some great moments.
Now, we wait to see what the winter holds.
---
Brian Fees is the sports editor at The Daily & Sunday Review. Contact him at reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.