It was a shock for athletes when they heard the news that spring sports had come to an end.
No baseball and softball. No track and field, or golf or tennis.
It all took a toll on area athletes.
Many were shocked by the news, and now they are all just looking forward to things returning to normal, and the return of sports.
The question is, when will that happen?
Will athletes get to work in the summer to prepare for their fall sports?
Will athletes be able to play at the level they are used to when the fall comes around?
Will there even be fall sports as usual at that time?
Fall, and even winter, coaches are already starting to plan as if things might be a bit different come the fall.
“It’s definitely going to impact the fall sports,” Canton volleyball coach Sheila Wesneski said. “A lot of volleyball players play during the off-season with different volleyball clubs. Playing in the off-season brings them back with a different skill set, meaning their skills are further along than ones who don’t play club.
“It also helps keep them in shape physically playing in the off-season. Now, their club season was cancelled and no programs can have open gym until July 1, which we know could change.”
The only positive for coaches is knowing everyone is dealing with the same thing.
“We as coaches can only hope that the players are finding some way to stay or get in shape,” Wesneski said. “I guess if you want to look at the positive impact this has had it would be that the playing field is now equal. There isn’t a team that had anyone playing in the offseason. we will all start at the same time. My hopes are that I can get the girls in the gym during July and that they will be doing some form of workouts during this time.”
A lot of coaches have that same mindset. The hoping that kids can get back to work by summer. And hoping the season begins in the fall.
Most coaches are preparing as if everything will be normal by the fall, but they also have to at least consider the possibility that it won’t be.
“We are preparing as though the season will be played and everything will be good,” Lezak said. “With that being said, the discussion has been there about the fall season not being played. At the end of the day, I only worry about the things I can control and have discussed that with the players in our online meetings.
“They have been told to be preparing as best as possible. I have given them training sessions with me to keep fitness levels up and encouraged them to get out and get touches on the ball. If they cancel the fall seasons, it will be the first time I have been without a soccer season since I started playing when I was 11. That’s a long time. Given the time frame that we have before the season starts — I’m optimistic and feel that things will be back to normal by the fall season.”
Towanda football coach Craig Dawsey knows the kids are excited to get back to work.
He knows that athletes want to play, and the coaches want to coach.
However, he also knows that there are things you can’t control at this time.
“I think what is going on now makes a lot of kids throughout the state of Pennsylvania apprehensive about the coming fall sports,” Dawsey said. “Athletes want to compete and that is the bottom line, no matter what the sport season.
“Coaches and players of all fall sports have to prepare the best they can throughout the coming months and pray for the best. You can’t speed up the river or rush the harvest. You take one day at a time. Stay safe and stay positive, that is all we can do at this point.”
-----
We will be talking to more fall and winter coaches and athletes about their thoughts on how things could be impacted into those seasons in coming issues. If you are a coach, or athlete, in the fall or winter sports and want to have your thoughts included, e-mail reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.