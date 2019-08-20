Led by Head Coach John Shaffer, the Mountaineer women’s soccer program began its 2019 camp with a full day of testing and practices on Monday.
24 student-athletes reported to camp including nine rookies. Six of the Mountaineers’ 15 returning players made starts in all 16 games last season with Alexis Bittel, Eleni Gebbia, and Cay McNichol the leading point-scorers from a year ago.
In January, Mansfield removed the interim tag from Shaffer’s title to become just the second manager in program history.
The Mounties open the 2019 season at home on Sunday, Sept. 8 against non-conference opponent Daemen College (N.Y.).
FIELD HOCKEY
Mansfield University field hockey, under the direction of Head Coach Brittany Hansrote, opened its 2019 preseason camp on Monday.
The Mountaineers began camp with 22 student-athletes including 10 freshmen. Mansfield returns all four of its All-PSAC selections from a year ago in Madison Wilisnky, Brittany Ryan, Larissa Motts, and Meghan Griffin.
Hansrote enters her fifth season at the helm of her alma mater. The former All-American has guided Mansfield to back-to-back eight-win seasons, the most for the Mounties since 2007.
Mansfield opens the 2019 campaign in Vermont with games against Saint Michael’s College and Southern Connecticut State University on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8. The Mounties host IUP on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in the home opener at Karl Van Norman Field.
