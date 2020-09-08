Fall sports are starting back up, and we will preview a couple of teams each day as we head into the start of the sports seasons.
CROSS COUNTRY
CANTON WARRIORS
Coach’s name: Casey Aylesworth (5th year in xc)
Record last season: Girl 7-3 Boys 3-7
Returning runners (boys and girls): Boys- Isaac Landis, Will Gowin, Michael Skipper
Girls-Camille McRoberts, Sara Saar, Kali Wesneski, Marissa Hess, Alexia Zeigler
Newcomers (boys and girls): Boys- Hunter Huffman, Evert Deknecht, Hunter Ostrander
Girls- Jazmyn Wesneski, Kaydee Larcom, Heidi Halbfoerester
Runner to watch (boys and girls): On the girls side expect Camille McRoberts, and Sara Saar to lead us up front. On the guys side Michael Skipper finished the season strong last year, and I expect him to pick it up where he left off. Then we have a good mix of athletic first time runners in Hunter and Evert, that have started running with Isaac and Will some seasoned runners.
Thoughts on this year’s team: I am just happy we have the opportunity to try and go out and compete. I think we are “starting” a few weeks behind where we have in the past because everyone was up in the air if we would even have a season. We have some talented runners, that get to show their talent one last time.
Thoughts on the league this season: Troy Girls, Wyalusing Girls were some of the top teams in the districts, and I don’t think they lost anyone, and then on the boys side, Athens was tough, along with Wyalusing and NEB. Everyone has talented runners, and it will be a fun year.
WYALUSING RAMS
Coach’s name: James Schools
Ellen Coates
Record last season: Boys 10-0, Girls 9-1
Returning runners (boys and girls): Boys: Zion Laudermilch, Justin Hiduk, Clayton Petlock, Travis Bahl, Jake Caplan
Girls: Catherine Brown, Carina Beebe, Sierra Allen, Joannie Nedley, Kayla Beebe, Madison Patton
Newcomers (boys and girls): Boys: Eleazar Laudermilch, Josh Stoddard, Thomas Oliver, Ethan Lewis,
Girls: Hayley Anaya, Kacey Kerin, Rayne Wood.
Runner to watch (boys and girls): Boys: Zion, Eleazar, Clayton, Travis, Justin
Girls: Catherine, Carina, Kayla, Sierra, Madison
Thoughts on this year’s team:
I really love this team. They worked so hard during the summer without knowing if we were going to have a season or not. They are a committed and fun group to work with. I am really excited about not only what they have the potential to accomplish, but also how they have grown throughout this time of uncertainty.
Thoughts on the league this season: I think that the league is in a state of
transition. It is really difficult to predict how this are going to turnout, when we
are not sure at this time the format of the league competition.
Any milestones players, coaches or the team may be approaching:
Any runners competing in college:
Kevin Heeman — Mansfield
Kemuel Laudermilch — Southern Wesleyan University
Alex Patton — Air Force Academy
ATHENS WILDCATS
GIRLS
Coach’s name: Scott Riley
Record last season: 3-8
Returning runners (boys and girls):
Emma Bronson and Abby Prickitt
Newcomers (boys and girls):
Cailyn Conklin, Emily Henderson, Thea Bentley, Macaria Benjamin
Runner to watch (boys and girls):
Emma Bronson as well as the three freshman from last years’ JH team. Cailyn, Thea and Emily helped lead a very strong Junior High team last year.
Thoughts on this year’s team:
We currently have a smaller team but what we have should be very competitive. They
have been working really hard all summer and putting in summer miles.
Thoughts on the league this season:
I expect Troy and Wyalusing to be strong teams in the NTL and A D4 again this season
too. But like any season, a few key additions or a few athletes deciding to not return can have a huge impact.
BOYS
Coach’s name: Mike Bronson (Athens Area Boys Coach), Mark Johnson (Assistant)
Record Last Year: 9-1
Returning runners (boys) Connor Dahl, Justin Lynch, Mason Henderson, Kyle Anthony, Matt Gorsline,
Brendan Jones, Sander Bertsch, Nate Prickitt,
Newcomers: Ethan Denlinger, Connor Brown, Izaak Hobday
Runners to watch: Connor Dahl, Kyle Anthony, Matt Gorsline
Thoughts on returning players: We have a very experienced group this year, even though we only have 3 seniors. A lot of the boys have been running in the program since they were in junior high. The boys have, overall, put in a good spring and summer of training. They are really anxious to get back to competing after missing out on track season.
Thoughts on newcomers: We are fortunate to have some talented newcomers this year to give us some added depth. They have fit in really well with the team. I think they will need a race or two to figure things out, they have adjusted well to the training and are excited to start racing.
Thoughts on this year’s team: We have big group of guys with varsity experience coming back (only lost 1 of our top seven to graduation). The boys have been training well and everyone is healthy. We have also picked up a few new runners who will make an impact right away. We have several guys who will be competing to be in our top 7 this year. As always we are going to focus on being the best team that we can be and be ready to run our best at the end of the season.
Thoughts on the league this season: The league, as usual, is pretty balanced with several tough teams. As always, we are looking forward to a lot of close, competitive meets.
