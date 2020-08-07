There is a good chance that the dreams of fall high school sports in Pennsylvania will end today.
After the PIAA offered some hope last week of a fall season, much of that was dashed yesterday as the governor recommended no sports in the state until Jan. 1.
For some, this all came as a shock.
The announcement seemed to catch the PIAA off guard, and left many fuming at a possible lost season.
How we got to this point has been a jumbled mess all the way around. It seems like the PIAA and the governor have been engaged in a game of hot potato, with no one wanting to be the one left holding the blame for a lost sports season.
As crazy as all of this has been, the reality is, this was always likely to end up happening.
Looking at the landscape of sports in this country, high school sports being called off always seemed a bit inevitable.
Professional sports are struggling to return right now, and the situations proving they work best are playing in a ‘bubble,’ something different than a model that high school would have.
Of course, pro athletes and high school athletes are different. Pro athletes travel from around the world to compete, where high school teams are sometimes made up entirely of kids in areas with very few cases.
Perhaps the more concerning thing for high school sports was when colleges started calling things off.
First it was some conferences, then more, and now there are no Division II or III championships this fall in college, and the only schools left trying to have fall seasons are in major conferences.
If there are sports in college, it likely will be without fans, the same as major team sports have been. Penn State on Thursday announced they would have no fans this year if they have games.
People can argue, high school is different.
High school is safer.
High school sports can go on, where college and pro don’t.
And, high school sports are different, no question about it.
But, around the country, athletic associations have had to make the same decision that it appears the PIAA is going to have to make.
One look around the country and you could see starting on time was unlikely.
Alaska delayed their sports until late August, and right now just eight of 30 football schools in the state are practicing and plan to play a season opener on time. Alabama has a tiered start plan for their teams for football.
Between the 50 states, and the district of Columbia, 12, plus right now Pennsylvania, have plans to play fall sports on time. However, states like Ohio already have contingency plans in case that has to be changed.
Seven states had already moved their sports until after the new year, and Oregon won’t start sports until late December.
Four other states have already moved football and other contact sports to the spring, and some states like New York have delayed fall sports, but also have a plan where sports likely may not start until after the new year.
There are some schools, like North Carolina, that say they won’t look at starting sports until after Sept. 1, and have no plan for when they will occur yet. Rhode Island left the door open for fall sports, but has no plan set yet. South Carolina is among the states still considering spring football and states like Louisiana won’t consider fall sports until schools reach phase 4.
There are currently as many states with football being played next spring as there are states planning to start their years on time.
37 different states had definite plans to change the start of their fall sports, and at least a few others were talking about changes to their schedules.
When 80% of all states are making changes to the fall schedules, it was almost inevitable that something would change in Pennsylvania as well.
The other big thing for the PIAA was how logistically everything would work this fall.
Some schools had already called off fall sports. Others were planning to start late. Many leagues would have played league only schedules.
What would postseasons look like? Bloomsburg couldn’t host cross country this year with everything going on. Would there be a district meet? If so, where?
What would happen with volleyball as the governor has stuck with the maximum 25 person gathering indoors? Just the players, coaches and officials end up making up more than 25 people.
The PIAA wanted to offer hope here.
They wanted to try and have a season for the kids, and that’s a good thing.
The reality was, it was always going to be extremely difficult to make it work.
Maybe a miracle will happen today.
Maybe they will come up with a proposal that works with the state and manage to pull off a fall sports season.
But, that’s not the most likely scenario.
The most likely scenario is that today ends the hopes of high school sports this fall.
And, if that’s the case, the big thing is what is next?
What is the next part of the plan for the PIAA?
What is their solution if sports can’t start until Jan. 1?
Will they be like New York and many other states and still do three seasons, just shortened, and starting after the new year?
Will football be moved to the spring? Will other fall sports get moved around?
What does that mean for spring sport athletes? What does it mean for coaches who coach both cross country and track and field?
There are still a lot of questions.
And, if today really does bring the end of hope for fall sports, hopefully it also brings hope with a plan for the rest of the school year.
Hopefully if there is no sports this fall it doesn’t mean the fall sports don’t ever get played.
