You speak with any high school football coach and they will talk about their team being a family. While that is certainly the case in Canton, for the Warriors it goes a little deeper than a group of high school athletes and their coaches bonding.
The 2021 Warriors feature starting quarterback Cooper Kitchen and his dad, offensive coordinator Brock Kitchen, as well as starting fullback/linebacker Weston Bellows and his dad, defensive coordinator Greg Bellows.
“It’s a very special feeling when you can have not only your son on the team but to have the success that we’ve had, it makes everything just that much sweeter,” Greg Bellows said.
The family connections don’t end there as head coach Tyler Sechrist is the uncle of Hayden, Hudson and Holden Ward.
“It’s amazing. It’s fun to just see it,” said Sechrist of having the family connections. “They don’t always get along but it’s fun to see how we all work together. Like you said, the team is one big family but intertwined into it we’ve got family connections here. It makes us stronger I think.”
For the Bellows and Kitchens, it’s important to keep the football on the field — although sometimes it sneaks into the home.
“We’re pretty good about it. To be honest, both of my boys have been pretty respectful all the way up through and there haven’t been a whole lot of fights over it,” said Greg Bellows, who also got to coach his son Cameron who graduated last year.
“We see eye-to-eye on most things. There’s some things I think we should do different once in a great while, but for the most part we see eye-to-eye,” said Weston Bellows. “We go over stuff at home all the time, and it’s nice to have him at home to ask questions while I’m going over film.”
The Kitchens shared a similar story.
“We try not to take too much home. I learned early on that once you leave the field or court, especially if you’re coaching your own kid, you’ve got to leave things there,” Brock Kitchen said. “More of our directions and teachings have come with the whole group ... he will come and ask me questions when he’s watching tape on his own, but I try to be dad at home and not coach.”
“He pushes me to be the best and we push each other, but once we get home it’s back to father-son,” Cooper said.
While that balancing act between father-son and coach-player is important to keep, Cooper enjoys the times that he gets to talk football with his dad while they’re at home.
“It’s something that I’ve had my whole life, he’s always been my coach for everything, so I’ve kind of been used to it. I get to help him out at home, coming up with plays and watching film with him. We get to break down stuff together and see it the same, talk to each other and see what we think,” Cooper said. “I’ll be sitting up in my room and he’ll come up and show me something, we’ll look at it, see what each other think and come up with the best ways to beat teams. It’s just nice to have him at home to be able to share ideas with and look at (film).”
All that extra work together has helped make the younger Kitchen an on-field offensive coordinator.
“Being able to coach Cooper all the way up through, when we run our fast-paced stuff, he calls 50 percent of the offense out on the field himself, so being able to have that confidence in him makes my job easier and makes us run much smoother,” coach Kitchen said.
Just like the pair of fathers and sons on the Warriors, it’s been a special time for Sechrist and the Ward brothers.
“It’s fun and I’ve got another year with them. Just a great group of kids, and I know them well, they know me well and it’s something that I want to make the most of and enjoy it while it’s here,” said Sechrist, who is the brother of the Wards’ mom, Jill Matthews.
“It’s pretty cool. It’s fun having my uncle as my coach ... I just look up to him,” Hudson Ward said.
For the Ward brothers, this special season will be something they remember forever.
“That’s really fun. I’ve been playing with them all the way up through,” Hudson said. “I just look up to my older brother (Hayden) and try to be a good role model for my younger brother (Holden).”
While some Warriors are actually related this year, the family extends throughout the football program and into the entire Canton community.
“We are one big family, and when people say that I don’t think they understand how true it is in our school. Everybody gets along, the kids support each other, they do everything together. It is one big family,” said coach Bellows.
Brock Kitchen believes the bonds built among the team and with the community are similar to when he was playing with guys like Sechrist and Greg Bellows back in the day.
“Greg was a few years older than Tyler and I but we still played ball together, and then Tyler and I played together when we were in high school. Now, our kids and nephews are playing together, and you can tell the same type of tight-knit group that we had 25 years ago, you can still see those same types of bonds with these kids here,” Brock Kitchen said.
Cooper confirmed his dad’s belief.
“We’ve kind of grown up together so we’ve been around each other our whole lives, going to each other’s houses, and our dads have been friends our whole lives so we’ve kind of been around the game and know each other,” Cooper said.
No matter what happens tonight when Canton takes on Bishop Guilfoyle in the state semifinals, this group of Warriors will always have that special bond and tons of memories.
They will always be family.
