For many sports fans it’s been a struggle.
The fan limits at games have made it tough to watch certain sports.
Many football fans are left missing the chance to see their kids play. When it comes to volleyball it’s nearly impossible for anyone to watch.
Those hoping things can change have some hope this week, they also have more setbacks in the goal to get into games.
A bill that would have immediately let fans back into games was vetoed by the governor, and the override vote failed, so that bill won’t be letting everyone back in.
However, a court ruling struck down the governor’s limits on gathering sizes of 250 outdoors and 25 indoors.
On Wednesday the PIAA let it be known to schools they have a choice right now to up their attendance at games.
However, there is one catch. The PIAA also noted their lawyers have said an appeal by the governor will likely be decided on soon.
For schools that leaves a choice.
You can change the rules for attendance for this week. But, next week if the appeal is won, then the limits would be right back in place.
Or, many schools may choose to wait and see what happens in the coming days with the appeal before making any changes to attendance.
The toughest thing for all of this is that again this is leaving schools to make difficult choices.
Even if the mandate is gone, schools have to decide if they want to go against the recommendation of the governor and department of education, the same way they had to decide on if they wanted to go against a recommendation in starting sports up.
No matter people’s feelings on the topic, it’s a tough choice for school districts to be in.
Even if it’s not a mandate. A recommendation by the governor and department of education carry a lot of weight for schools.
What could be making things more tricky in the NTL is the current situation for schools.
Canton is currently shut down until Oct. 13, not just sports, but they don’t have in person classes until that date.
The Towanda volleyball team is currently in quarantine for two weeks.
Now, Sayre boys and girls soccer have each postponed games in the past two days.
This week’s schedule looks a lot like the middle of the winter in a snow storm.
For every game being played, there is a game being postponed.
Right now there is just a lot of balls in the air for school districts to juggle.
Of course having parents in the stands matter.
But, schools are also trying to figure out how to make schedules work, and just get games for their kids to play at all.
What happens next with attendance at games is yet to be seen.
Whenever the governor’s appeal is heard we may see area schools start to change their attendance plans.
But, at this moment, fans are still going to be limited in many sports in the Northern Tier.
