After wondering if games would be played with no one watching.
It looks like some fans will be in the stands in the NTL this season.
The governor came out this week and updated things, saying that the attendance limits of 25 for indoor events, and 250 for outdoor events, could include fans.
The NTL on Thursday put out the following statement.
“The NTL will be abiding by the return to play and spectator guidance that was updated by PDE on 9/2/20. the visiting team will contact the home school prior to each contest to verify who may attend the event and how the entrance of spectators, if any, will be handled. Thank you for your cooperation in this difficult situation.”
While the current guidelines will make it hard for some sports to have fans, others should be able to have people in the stands.
With sports like volleyball, the indoor limit of 25 makes it hard to have enough people for the match, let alone fans.
For football, attendance could be severely limited, because the 250 person limit includes bands and cheerleaders, officials, players, the chain gang and anyone at the game. That could leave very few spots for fans in the stands.
However, for a sport like soccer, 250 people could allow some schools to have pretty normal attendance this year.
