Any major hunting or fishing trip eventually comes to an end, and when it does I’m one of those sportsmen who wants to get home immediately, if not sooner. Even in retirement, I can typically think of a laundry list of things to be done when I return. Sure, most of them involve fun, but they need to be tackled. Too, when I’m gone for an extended time I miss Paula and our two Labs (yes, in that order).
So when fishing buddy Todd Smith of South Waverly and I headed north for a week of northern pike and smallmouth bass fishing in remote Northern Ontario earlier this month, on a lake accessible only by float plane or a vehicle you’re prepared to discard in the bush, we knew it had to end sometime after five fantastic days on the water.
When you’re dropped off in the wilderness and the plane roars off into the distance, your week revolves around fishing, but the scheduled pickup time is always in the back of your mind. It’s easy to lose track of the day when you’re boating hefty smallmouths and feisty pike and your only connection to the outside world is a portable radio that offers limited FM stations during the day (half of them French speaking) and some AM spots in the evening. No cell service, no TV, and really no other sound with the exception of a commercial jetliner on occasion and plenty of mournful wailing from the loons. It’s what we came for, in addition to the fish.
Our pickup day was to be Saturday, but when we awoke we knew our odds were long. A low cloud ceiling and incessant drizzle pretty much guaranteed we weren’t going anywhere. You might think we simply shrugged our shoulders and went fishing, an “oh well” of the best kind. But you really have to be packed and ready to go, and our fishing gear had been disassembled and returned to their cases. The folks at Air Ivanhoe have a busy schedule of flights on the weekend, shuttling anglers in and out of about 30 lakes – about 10 each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
So we sat. And waited. And ate. And napped. And read. And listened to the weather report from a station in Timmins, Ontario, about 60 miles distant and a town perhaps best known as the birthplace of a country singer named Eileen Twain, better known as Shania. My highlight of the night was pickup up a Penn State-Auburn score on the radio.
Sunday was a different story. Whereas we thought we were stuck in camp on Saturday, there was no doubt on this day, with a steady rain pounding down and no sign of a break in the cloud cover. I dove into a book I had brought along just for a day like this – Open Ice, the story of hockey Hall of Famer Tim Horton, who died tragically in an auto accident at the tail-end of his playing career, at age 44, just as his chain of donut shops was beginning to explode in popularity. Todd and I drank Tim Horton’s coffee all week, just as I do at home.
Neither Todd nor I were getting frantic about our predicament, although Todd knew he’d be wading through about 1,000 work emails when he returned to civilization. But Monday brought more of the same in the form of a low cloud ceiling, and we began to look a bit more seriously at the situation, choosing carefully from our dwindling supply of food (pike filets, some canned soup, leftover bratwursts and hot dogs) but also knowing we could catch fish at any time. Todd, in fact, couldn’t help himself at this point, rigging a fly rod and catching a pike from the dock. We dutifully unpacked our sleeping bags and resigned ourselves to another night in the bush. I was thankful my book was 500-plus pages, and enjoyed listening to the Bills steamroll the Titans.
Things finally broke at about midday Tuesday, and when pilot and Air Ivanhoe owner Joel Theriault swooped in we were ready to load up, return to the lodge and hit the road for the 12-hour drive home. It was an important window of opportunity; Wednesday’s forecast called for more rain, the kind of weather that could have pushed back our departure into Thursday.
It was exactly the kind of adventure we were looking for, and we agreed we’d much rather be delayed getting out of the wilderness than getting into our camp, as many anglers were that week.
We pulled back into the Valley at about 3 a.m., Todd greeted by an excited beagle, me mauled by Finn and Riley.
It was great to be home. And time to get caught up.
