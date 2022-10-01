Any major hunting or fishing trip eventually comes to an end, and when it does I’m one of those sportsmen who wants to get home immediately, if not sooner. Even in retirement, I can typically think of a laundry list of things to be done when I return. Sure, most of them involve fun, but they need to be tackled. Too, when I’m gone for an extended time I miss Paula and our two Labs (yes, in that order).

So when fishing buddy Todd Smith of South Waverly and I headed north for a week of northern pike and smallmouth bass fishing in remote Northern Ontario earlier this month, on a lake accessible only by float plane or a vehicle you’re prepared to discard in the bush, we knew it had to end sometime after five fantastic days on the water.