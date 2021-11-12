TOWANDA — Dra Rogers, an area rep for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will be speaking about social media and how it effects our teen athletes in Towanda on Saturday.
The event is open to all Northern Tier athletes in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga Counties from 7th thru 12th grades.
Dra Rogers is a varsity basketball coach at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona. He and his wife, Julie, have four children Jalen, Mercedes, Cash and Massiah.
Since his playing days in high school he has developed a passion to develop the next generation of leaders. He is currently the football chaplain for Buckeye High School and Verrado High School in the Phoenix, Arizona area. Dra also leads three groups in Coaches Bible Study and serves as the leader of five athlete huddles in various school districts in Phoenix.
The speaking event will take place for area athletes on Saturday, November, 13 at 11 a.m. at the Towanda Independent Baptist Church. There will be pizza for all who attend after the “huddle” with Dra Rogers.
