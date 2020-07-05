Space Mountain Fireworks, and The Hill Speedway joined forces to start off the holiday weekend with a great fireworks show, some outstanding givaways and surprises for attending fans, and an exciting night of dirt track racing.
Keith Jack Lamphere became the first two time winner of the season in the IMCA Style Modified division, Chad Homan topped the Crate Late Model feature field, and Andrew Collins ended up the winner in the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinders. Rich Talada won a hard fought victory in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman, Doug Stack Jr. continued his winning ways in the Street Stock class, as did Matt Browning in the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinders, and Mike Morse continued his domination of the Pure Stock division.
Keith Lamphere led the first two laps of the IMCA style Modified feature, but after a couple early multi car incidents Keith Jack Lamphere took command and led the way through the long green flag run to the checkered flag. Gary Lamphere settled into the runnerup spot early on, and held off all challenges, but was unable to close in on the leader. Ray McClure turned a ninth place starting spot into a soldid third place finish. Jake Maynard once again escaped the earl mayhem, and crossed under the checkered flag foutrh, with Brad Sites rounding out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Keith Jack Lamphere, Gary Lamphere, Ray McClure, Jake Maynard, Brad Sites, J.W. Lamphere, Mark Griffin, Victor McNeil, Aaron Benjamin, Harry Ely, Keith Lamphere, Carl Wood, Jason Sullivan.
Heat wins: Keith Lamphere, Jake Maynard.
Eight cars made the call for the new Crate Late Model division, and Rochester, NY area pilot Chad Homan was again picture perfect in the feature, as he recorded his second main event win in as many attempts the season. First Darrin Horton, then Brian Knowles provided the pressure from second, bu knowles in the end had to settle for second. Steve LaBarron had a solid run to lock in thr third Spot. Horton crossed the line in fourth, and rookie driver Mike Epply had yet another steady run to fifth place.
FEATURE FINISH: Chad Homan, Brian Knowles, Steve LaBarron, Darin Horton, Mike Epply, Pat Parker, Jared Keeney, Ricky Hunsinger.
Heat win: Chad Homan
Larry Colton and A.J. Lane were the show in the first half of the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature , with Colton maintaining command for thirteen laps. Lane powered into the top spot, but just three laps later, he slowed on the back straight and coasted to a stop. Colton regained control, but an incident in turn 4 sent him pitside for repairs a lap later. Trevor Belcher took over the top spot, and led the way to the checkered flag, but post race inspection took away the win. Andrew Collins was moved up to the top spot, with Mike Navone second. Colton returned to action to get third, Brett Gleason was fourth and Lane was credited with fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Andrew Collins, Mike Navone , Larry Collton, Brett Gleason, A.J. Lane, Dave Decker Jr., Trevor Belcher (DQ)
Heat win: A.J. Lane
Braden Buchanan held the lead for the first four laps but Joe Gurestella, Isabel Baron, and Rich Talada powered by and the battle was on for the top spot. Dalton Maynard joined that group by the mid-point. Tadala pulled alongside Gurastella on numerous occasions, and finally took over the lead with six laps remaining. Matt Brewer made his presence felt in the closing laps, taking over fourth on lap 15, and sliding into third on the final lap. At the finish, Talada recorded his fourth win of the season, with Gurastella settling for second, and Brewer third. Maynard held off Isabel Baron for fourth.
FEATURE FINISH: Rich Talada, Joe Gurastella, Matt Brewer, Dalton Maynard, Isabel Baron, Jason Bejamin, Quentin Buchanan, Geoff Powell, Kinser Hill, Rich Powell, Braden Buchcannan, Erik Reese Jr, Harold Heskill, Mike Mondak, Tony Harris, Kenny Benjamin Jr.
Heat wins: Braden Buchanan, Isabel Baron.
Lou Sharpsteen set the pace early on in the Street Stock main event. Earl
Zimmer took over the top spot on the seventh circuit, with Doug Stack Jr. charging to the lead on lap eight. Sharpsteen held on to third through the half way point, but Dustin Maynard took that spot on lap twelve. Zimmer tried every line he could, but followed Stack across the finish in second. Maynerd held on for third, with Mike Koser fourth. Bobby Maynard rounded out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Doug Stack Jr, Earl Zimmer, Dustin Maynard, Mike Koser, Bobby Maynard, Abe Romanick, Jakub Ingham, Dan Force, Oliver Gage, Lou Sharpsteen, Thomas Moon, Howard Bailey, Frank Chapman, Trevor Williams, Tyler Belcher, Doug Stack Sr.
Heat wins: Doug Stack Jr. , Miike Koser.
Greg McKernan, Mike Wilcox and Greg Slater debated the top spot in the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature but Matt Browning was on the move from his seventh place starting spot and joined the battle at the fromt by the fourth lap. Browning was finally able to take control on the thirteenth lap and drove to his fourth feature win of the season. McKernan stayed close throughout, but had to settle for a runnerup finish, with Owen Clark taking third. Slater hung on for fourth and Wilcox finished fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Matt Browning, Greg McKernan, Owen Clark, Greg Slater, Mike Wilcox, John Maynard, Kenny Benjamin, Jake Lamphere, Steve Castle, Gavin Maryott, Dakota Decker, Adam Delgrosso, Josh Bailey, Drayton Smith, Brett. Neally.
The final feature of the night was the Pure Stocks, and Bobby Maynard and Cole Burgess brought the field to green. Maynard quickly took control. Mike Morse squeezed by for the lead on th fifth lap, as Maynard dropped from contentiom. As Morse pulled away, the battle for second incleded five cars. For much of the remainder of the event. Burgess, held on for second, with Dalton Decker recording third, and Kevin Garland crossing the finish line in fourth. Mike Chilson rounded out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Mike Morse, Cole Burgess, Dalton Decker, Kevin Garland, Mike Chilsin, Rick Sinsebaugh, Bobby Maynard, Casey McPherson, Stan Mathews.
The Hill Speedway swings into action next Friday night with a full schedule for all seven divisions. Pit and spectator gates open at 5pm, with practice at 6:30, and racing scheduled to get the green flag at 7:00.
The Hill Speedway hosts dirt track auto racing from Spring through the end of August. Unique in that it has no grandstands, fan viewing and family grouping is accomplished with blankets and portable chairs on a manicured hillside overlooking the track. Additional viewing is provided from turn four around to turn two with parking spots overlooking the raceway where fans can enjoy their own tailgate parties from there vehicle. Those spots are available on a nightly or seasonal basis for a nominal fee.
The Hill is located just a couple miles from Rt. 414, at the intersection of Dunn Hill Road and Banks Road, in Monroeton, PA.
Check us out on our website or Facebook page, load up your appetite and your lawn chairs, and come get your Thrill on The Hill!
