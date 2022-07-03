Five local softball players were named to the The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association Class All-State team after stellar 2022 seasons.
Making the first team were Northeast Bradford’s Emily Susanj and Thailey Franklin, along with Canton’s Molly Ward and Keri Wesneski.
Canton’s Emmi Ward made the second team.
Molly Ward, a third baseman, hit .479 with 35 hits, 28 RBI and 16 stolen bases this past season.
Wesneski, pitched for the Lady Warriors, made the All-State team as a utility player.
In the circle, she struck out 124 batters with an ERA of 2.98 while pitching in all 138 innings Canton played in 2022. At the plate, she hit .447 with 34 hits — including four home runs — and 41 RBI.
Susanj, a catcher for the Lady Panthers, hit .574 with 27 hits. She belted four home runs and tallied 32 RBI in 2022.
Franklin handled pitching duties for NEB, but was named to the All-State squad as a Designated Player.
She had a batting average of .556 with 30 hits and 22 RBI, and hit three home runs. Franklin went 13-3 as a pitcher last season with an ERA of 1.98, and struck out 132 batters to only 16 walks, which earned her NTL Pitcher of the Year honors.
Emmi Ward, the NTL Player of the Year in 2022, is Canton’s shortstop.
She hit .457 with 38 hits last season. She was also great on the basepaths, scoring 37 runs and stealing 28 bases.
