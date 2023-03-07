WILLIAMSPORT — The PIAA Class AA Northeast Region was loaded with talent this year and proved to be a tough test for local wrestlers, but five grapplers from the North Section were up to the challenge and are moving on to the state championships in Hershey.

Sullivan County sophomore Colton Wade won his second straight regional title to punch his ticket to states, while Canton’s Mason Nelson and Wyalusing’s Cole Patrick took second on Saturday night in Williamsport.