WILLIAMSPORT — The PIAA Class AA Northeast Region was loaded with talent this year and proved to be a tough test for local wrestlers, but five grapplers from the North Section were up to the challenge and are moving on to the state championships in Hershey.
Sullivan County sophomore Colton Wade won his second straight regional title to punch his ticket to states, while Canton’s Mason Nelson and Wyalusing’s Cole Patrick took second on Saturday night in Williamsport.
Towanda’s Mason Higley finished in third and Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger earned his spot in states with a fourth-place finish.
Wade, who won sectional, district and regional titles last year at 106 pounds, earned his way to Saturday night’s 114-pound regional final with a 9-0 win over Hughesville’s Chase Shaner in the semifinals.
In the title match, Wade met Patrick and rolled to a 9-1 major decision.
“It feels pretty good,” Wade said of winning his second straight regional title.
The Sullivan County standout has been focused on staying on the attack this year — and believes, for the most part, he’s got the job done.
“I think I’ve done pretty good besides last week’s finals match towards the third period I let off him, but compared to last year I’ve been scoring more points and getting after it and making it my match,” Wade said.
Sullivan County coach Ryan Hembury agreed with that assessment.
“Colton, he’s looking tough, he’s wrestling confident,” said Hembury. “I like how he’s scoring a lot of points. This last match here, I like how he finished the match. In the district finals he kind of relaxed there in the last minute, but tonight was a good performance for Colton.”
Also for Sullivan County, junior Kruz McCusker went 1-2 at regionals, but gained some good experience that Hembury hopes will motivate him as he heads into his senior season.
“Kruz, I mean a tremendous improvement from last year to this year. I think he had over 30 wins this year, so that’s really, really great to see,” Hembury said. “I think he needs to believe that he should be here. I had a good conversation with him about that, and hopefully that motivates him to put some extra work in this spring and summer and hopefully come back strong for his senior season — and hopefully punch his ticket to Hershey (next year). That’s the end goal for him.”
Patrick reached the 114-pound final with a 10-5 win over Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner in the semifinals on Saturday morning.
“Cole had the best tournament I’ve seen him wrestle. He’s peaking at the right time and doing some things that he maybe wasn’t two, three weeks ago so it’s perfect,” said Wyalusing coach Mike Earle.
Patrick will be joined in Hershey by his teammate Ayden Hunsinger, who rallied from a quarterfinal loss with two straight wins to punch his ticket to states.
Hunsinger beat Loyalsock’s Braden Vincenzes 3-2 in the second round of consolations at 152 pounds before picking up a 5-3 win over Line Mountain’s Dalton Schadel in the blood round to earn his way to states.
The Wyalusing grappler would fall to Lackawanna Trail’s Max Bluhm by a 4-0 score in the third-place bout.
“It means a lot to be able to carry on the legacy of the school and my cousins,” said Hunsinger, who joins his cousins Colin and Creighton Edsell and Dylan and Dawson Otis as state qualifiers.
Earle is thrilled to be sending two wrestlers to Hershey — especially in a year where the Northeast Region was so tough.
“I’m pretty grateful. Whenever you come down here you’re always grateful to get a couple guys through because this is an extremely tough region that’s got extremely deep weight classes, so we’re real pleased,” said Earle.
Wyalusing’s CJ Carr, who was a state qualifier a year ago, would fall just one win short of making another trip to Hershey.
Carr won a pair of matches on Saturday before falling to Meadowbrook Christian’s Max Wirsnberger 3-1 in overtime in the blood round.
Carr would beat Mifflinburg’s Ben Straub 11-2 to take fifth place and become an alternate at 121 pounds.
Nelson punched his ticket to the 285-pound title match when he pinned NTL rival Josh Nittinger of Athens in the semifinals. Nelson got the fall at the 5:03 mark of a close match.
In the finals, Nelson was pinned by Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich, who will be one of the favorites in Hershey this week.
“It means a lot. Last year I went 0-2 at districts and just not feeling too good, having some body problems with my knee and shoulder. This year, I felt a lot better coming into sectionals. I took first there, came to districts and took second, and now I’m on my way to Hershey. It means a lot,” Nelson said.
Canton coach Lyle Wesneski was thrilled for his heavyweight.
“Nelson had a good tournament. We knew he’s wrestling really good right now. We’re excited for him,” said Wesneski.
Canton had a pair of wrestlers reach the blood round on Saturday, but both Lyle Vermilya (107) and Riley Parker (172) would come up short.
Vermilya dropped a 6-3 decision to Montgomery’s Manny Stoltzfus, while Parker dropped a 3-1 match to Towanda’s Higley in overtime.
In the medal round, Vermilya accepted a forfeit, while Parker fell to Central Columbia’s Greyson Shaud.
Canton’s Cohen Landis (121) and Hudson Ward (152) both dropped matches in the first round of consolations to end their seasons.
“It’s been a long season and we knew coming in we had to wrestle this weekend and we came up on the short end on a few of them. You hurt for Hudson, Lyle, Riley and Cohen. They wrestled hard. You can’t second guess their effort,” said Wesneski. “I’m proud of all of them.”
Higley dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision to Montgomery’s Caden Finck in their 172-pound semifinal match on Saturday morning.
The Towanda sophomore would bounce back with a big win over Parker — who rolled to a 7-1 win over Higley in sectionals two weeks earlier — to punch his ticket to states.
“It feels really good. I’ve worked really hard all offseason and throughout this season to get here,” said Higley on earning a trip to states. “It’s a dream come true, but I’ve still got more.”
Higley would accept a forfeit in the third-place match.
“I’m extremely pleased for Mason. (He) has worked incredibly hard this year. His goal was to make it to states, he’s made it to states and now his goal, I’m sure, is to stand on the podium down there. He has a legitimate chance to do that,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton.
Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool (139) and Sawyer Robinson (189) both came up one win short of joining Higley at states.
Vanderpool dropped a 6-3 decision to Benton’s Ethan Kolb, while Robinson fell to Loyalsock’s Kaden Rodarmel by a 6-3 score in the blood round.
Vanderpool was injured in his consolation semifinal loss when he was dropped on his head, and he was forced to forfeit his fifth-place match.
“I feel really bad for Riley Vanderpool,” Sexton said. “Riley has worked real hard this season. He’s had a fantastic year for us, and unfortunately he got dropped on his head and just didn’t come back from that. He had to sit out here the last match. It’s not the way you want to see him end his season because he really has had a fine season for us.”
Robinson dropped his fifth-place match by a 9-1 major decision to Bloomsburg’s Nick Wharton.
Rylee Sluyter would finish 2-2 at 133 pounds, while senior heavyweight Audy Vanderpool was 1-2 on the weekend.
“We had a really fine year. We got incrementally better all across the board. Our record is essentially the same as last year but we scored more points in the tournaments that we were in, we finished fourth in the district duals. There was definitley improvement all across the board and I think we have a lot of room to continue to improve. We have 13 lettermen coming back and plus we have some really quality junior high kids coming in, too,” said Sexton.
Sexton was thrilled with how the year turned out for Audy Vanderpool, who came out for his senior season after losing 100 pounds to make weight.
“I’m very happy for Audy. I’ve said this before, I couldn’t be prouder of Audy. The work he did, coming to see me last year and asking if he could come in and work out to actually losing 100 pounds — to coming in and working and continuing to get better. I think we saw his best wrestling the last three weeks,” said Sexton.
“He started to do some things that we had been working on in the room. He started to have a little more confidence in his ability to actually (implement) them on the mat. I feel great for him. I wish somehow he could have broken through to go to states, but to medal at districts, to win matches at the regional level, I couldn’t feel better for him.”
Troy senior Mason Woodward fell just one win short of reaching the state tournament.
Woodward pinned his way into the 215-pound consolation semifinals, but he would give up the lead in the third period and dropped a 10-5 decision to Mount Carmel’s Ryan Weidner.
The Troy standout accepted a forfeit in the fifth-place match and is the state alternate for the region at 215 pounds.
Troy’s Konner Kerr went 0-2 on the weekend at 114 pounds.
Athens’ Josh Nittinger, who pinned his way into the semifinals at 285 pounds, would get pinned by Nelson in the semis.
Nittinger was then decked by Benton’s Andrew Wolfe in the consolation semifinals. He would also drop his fifth-place bout by fall.
The PIAA Championships will begin on Thursday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey.
