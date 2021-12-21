WAVERLY — The host Waverly Wolverines racked up five pins as they cruised to a 54-16 win over Northeast Bradford in a non-league wrestling showdown on Monday.
Waverly’s Landon McCarty (118 pounds), Jake Besecker (126), Connor Stotler (138), Mason Ham (145) and Andrew Kimble (189) all earned wins by fall.
The Wolverines would also have Dustyn Gingerich (152), Braeden Nichols (160), Braeden Hills (172) and Ty Beeman (215) accept forfeits.
Northeast would get a win by fall from heavyweight Kamden Ricci, while Tyler Russell gave the Panthers an 8-0 major decision over Seth Noto at 132 pounds.
NEB’s Kolton Keir received a forfeit win at 110 pounds and there was a double forfeit at 102.
