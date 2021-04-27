Rob Robbins path to breaking the Mansfield University javelin school record is a story so crazy that even fiction writers might reject it for being to crazy.
Five years ago Robbins was one of the best javelin throwers in the country.
He was a Division I All-American at Cornell and he competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials.
To many it may have seemed like that’s where the story ended.
Robbins graduated college and began his life, even coaching the Sayre track and field team for a few years.
But, here we are, five years later, and Robbins is back in college, throwing for Mansfield.
“I didn’t realize I had a year of eligiblity until I talked to the coach at Mansfield (Mike Rohl),” Robbins said. “I mentioned something about my Division I clock running out and he said there was no time clock in Division II. Because I took a year off at Cornell I was able to get the year back. He picked up on that hearing me talk about it. If I didn’t talk to coach Rohl at Mansfield I would have never known I had another year.”
Right now, Rohl is the cross country coach and the distance coach for the Mountaineers, while Jamal Johnson became the head track and field coach this year.
A year ago, Rohl was still pulling double duty as cross country and the men’s track and field coach and Robbins had volunteered to help coach.
That’s when the long-time Mountaineers coach learned that his assistant coach might be able to throw for Mansfield.
“He contacted me in Fall of 19 and he said, ‘Hey, Mike, I’m signed up for the teacher’s education program, I’m going to get my certification. I was wondering if I could use the facility and volunteer coach,’” Rohl said. “I was like heck yeah, you can come over and coach, because he’s a good coach. It started out last year and I was by myself, the only coach there. He started in September with me and covered practices in the fall and helped me with all the cross country meets. In about October he was saying it’s too bad my clock ran out, I’m feeling good. I was like, what are you talking about your clock. He said my clock, it’s five years, I ran out my clock. I was like, Rob, there is no clock in D2, it’s just by semesters. I asked how many semesters did you go to school. He said he graduated in four years. I said you are under the 10 semesters. He said he had three seasons, but he didn’t finish his eligibility at Cornell because they don’t let you do the fifth year.
“I was like, dude, you have eligibility. We contacted our compliance director and he said he was eligible and we didn’t tell anyone last year, because he was still a coach at the time. He did his duties as coach and we prepared for outdoor season. We were going to tell all the teammates he was going to throw unattached at a meet and then have him take off his warmups and compete.”
Covid ended the idea of keeping the whole thing a secret, and now this year Robbins is a member of the Mansfield track and field team.
For Robbins, this extra eligibility is because of an injury in college that cost him a season of his career.
After five years away, Robbins wasn’t sure what to expect in Shippensburg this past weekend, but he figured he would have some success.
“I didn’t really know where I was going to be at after five years of not throwing really,” Robbins said. “I really haven’t thrown collegiately or competitively in five years. I didn’t really know where I was at, but I kind of had a feeling I would be where I ended up.
“I wasn’t really surprised by the distance, I wasn’t really disappointed.”
In his first meet Robbins broke the school record, that was held by Hunter Watkins. The old record was 67.48-meters. Robbins throw on Saturday was 68.14 meters.
“It’s a different competition level,” Robbins said. “what I consider my college career was Division I. Stepping down to D2, it is a lesser competition level. It doesn’t really surprise me I can still compete and finish near the top. I don’t think I lost too much. I am not in as good as shape as I used to be, but I don’t think I’ve lost too much.”
While the atmosphere was different this year with Covid, it was fun for Robbins to be back throwing in a competitive meet.
“It felt good,” Robbins said. “It’s not the same, there were not spectators, which was unfortunate, but still being around other athletes and the coaches and everything. It kind of brings back something that’s been missing for five years, that competitive aspect.”
Robbins was just short of the automatic qualification for nationals, but his throw ranks seventh nationally and this late in the season it’s almost a lock he’ll make nationals.
“I was about a meter under the auto qualification,” Robbins said. “The throw puts me seventh in the D2 standings and this late in the season the chances I don’t qualify are slim to none. And, I have a couple meets coming up I’m pretty confident I’ll hit the auto qual. I have five weeks to the national meet, a chance to gain some fitness, and make a decent run to try and win the D2 National Championships. I’d like to get to mid 70s like when I was at Cornell.”
While the competition at Division II isn’t as strong as when Robbins was at Cornell, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some very good throwers at nationals.
“There are some pretty good marks in D2,” Robbins said. “There is one guy around 76 meters. I think that’s his personal best, I’m not sure, but there is definitely some competition.”
For for Rohl, the knowledge Robbins has in the event is impressive.
“I’ve had three guys qualify for javelin,” Rohl said. “I think I have done a pretty good job coaching the
javelin. I’m not an expert, but they all got better under me. He tells me so much more about the training at his level. He was throwing the other day and talking about how carbon javs go inside out. I didn’t know that was a thing. I’m still not sure I understand it. The best part about it, is he’s a coach himself. He was a good coach at Sayre High School. But, he was still a little nervous that first round. I did my usual thing to try and keep him calm and keep him focused.”
Rohl knows that Robbins has potential that few in D2 have. But, that brings a little bit of nerves for the veteran coach.
“It is (exciting),” Rohl said of having Robbins on the team. But, it’s really nervewracking to know all of that potential is there and you don’t want anything to go wrong. It’s a lot of fun, I’m excited about it.
“This will be the 15th time we will get toe the NCAA’s. This is finishing my 20th track season, minus Covid, so it’s my 19th outdoor track season and this will be the 15th time we have been to nationals.”
The list of credentials for Robbins is extensive. He was sixth at the 2016 Olympic Trials. He was a two-time All-American in college and he holds the school record at Cornell. In high school he is the Pennsylvania state record holder in the event, and a state champion.
Still, the idea of winning a national title at Division II would be different for the NEB grad, who is still getting used to being a college athlete again.
“It would be interesting to say the least if I was able to pull that off,” Robbins said. “I’m not sure how I would feel at this point.
“It’s just weird to think about (being a college athlete). I feel so removed from college athletics. I don’t really feel like a college athlete. I feel like an old man on the runway.”
One thing that Robbins could do is win three conference championships in his career.
Robbins won the MACC title at Kent State. He then transferred to Cornell where he won the IC4A title. Now, he has a chance at the PSAC Championships that are coming up.
“Keep in mind, he still has five weeks to go,” Rohl said. “He could become quite possibly the first person to win three conferences in one career. One the MACC. He won the Ivy’s, IC4A, and he could win the PSAC. Usually you get D2 All-Americans moving up to Division I, not the other way.”
If Robbins were to win a national title, it would be the third he’s coached. But, it would be different than many others.
“It would be the third of my career,” Rohl said. “Sometimes you work really hard six years, with Brenae Edwards, and sometimes it falls in your lap. If helping Rob helps him get his teaching degree to be a teacher and a coach, that’s what I want to do. That would be the biggest thing, helping him get there.”
For Rohl, the relationship with Robbins is different since Rob started as a coach on the staff.
“He and I talk about once a week, we talk a little about his training, a lot of times he is talking about how he’s got a farm he’s starting, or he’s got his student teaching and we talk about different things. Our talks are a lot more life oriented. For the first seven months we worked together he was working for me as a volunteer coach. We don’t really have a normal student/athlete relationship, we kind of have a coach/coach relationship. I count him among my friends.
“We just talk a lot about preparing for student teaching and what it’s like to be a student and a coach. We have a lot of conversations about coaching and what you do and don’t do as a coach. It’s fun, we get along really well. He is very smart. There is a lot of laughing going on. I may not be that smart, but we have a good time.”
A lot of the talks are by phone as Rohl talks to Robbins about once a week.
As impressive as Robbins first meet for Mansfield was, what makes it even more impressive is that he is throwing well without having much time to train.
Right now, Robbins is student teaching in Towanda, and just working out on his own.
“I really don’t have a whole lot of time outside of what I have for student teaching,” Robbins said. “My training is not where I would like to be I guess. I was online in the fall and I’m student teaching now so I really haven’t been to Mansfield at all this year. The bit of training I have done I have focused on general fitness and cardio stuff, I’m not worrying about the weight room right now. It’s been quite a while since I touched a weight. I’m focused on speed training moving forward.”
Robbins doesn’t have coaches working with him on his technique each day, but he does know a lot of the stuff himself.
“I work on things a few times a week, generally just short throws and some simple drills, nothing too intense,” Robbins said. “I haven’t really done many in depth throw sessions in some time. I’m just doing it on my own, going by memory.
“I feel like I have developed a good a good knowledge of the event. I know what it is supposed to look like, I know what it’s supposed to feel like. As long as I can get some decent video, I don’t really need a coach to pick up on things, I can kind of see that in videos. A coach can be helpful, but I’ve also been a coach for a few years in the sport so now I feel like I’m a little more self sufficient in my technical training.”
For Robbins, the biggest thing right now is just making sure he keeps himself healthy.
“I still have soreness and my knee gives me issues once in a while, but overall I feel pretty good,” Robbins said. “I’ve been dealing with some upper back and neck issues as well, I’m seeing a chiropractor and that has helped me feel better.
“My main focus this season is to stay healthy. I have been working with a chiropractor, Ryan Napp in Towanda, he’s fantastic. I’ve been fortunate to have a good support system around me to make sure I feel healthy.”
Rohl knows that with Robbins things are different than many other athletes. Robbins isn’t an 18 year old doing crazy things, he is older and looking to stay healthy as he throws.
“That’s a whole different thing as an athlete,” Rohl said. “He’s getting older. He’s not 18 or 19 and not doing the same squirley things some kids do. I’m able to give him advice on care to give. I try and keep things light hearted and oriented toward the person’s overall health. At Cornell, not that it isn’t fun, but it’s about performance. Here we are just hanging loose, and the results aren’t the end all be all like the Division I level.”
Robbins has learned a lot as he’s gotten older.
“As you get older you start to realize a lot of the things you did when you were younger was pointless,” Robbins said. “You overtrain when you are younger. I think about what I would like to do, if I can do 80% of that it’s perfectly adequate. I think a lot of people overtrain.
“That being said, I think I’ve undertrained up to now, but there is still a lot of time in the season, I think I can gain some fitness. As you get older and more experienced you get more efficient with the things you do and you realize you are not so invincible.”
Robbins made his first appearance for Mansfield this past week. With being away from the sport for years, and his student teaching, it’s hard to get to as many meets this year. But, he has more meets coming up.
“The schedule doesn’t make it too easy to get too meets,” Robbins said. “I didn’t really think it was necessary to throw early in the season, mostly because I expected to qualify for nationals relatively easily. Being out of competition a long time, I kind of decided to limit the number of competitions I throw in.
“I might throw at Lock Haven this coming weekend, but I don’t think I’ll do anything to crazy. I’ll do a short approach and kind of use it as a practice session, then throw at the conference meet in two weeks.”
If you asked Robbins when he started this idea of throwing again he would have said this was it for him.
Now, he’s feeling good and finding some success, and he’s not so sure he’ll stop throwing when his college career ends.
“I don’t know, that’s one of those decisions I have to make probably a couple months from now,” Robbins said. “I actually feel physically pretty good after the first meet. That is going to be the deciding factor, how I feel physically. Where I end up after I get a teaching job that could play a part as well. I would say I came into this year thinking it could be my last year.
“Throwing athletes don’t really lose much until they get into their mid 30s. A lot of javelin throwers can have successful careers into their mid 30s. If I feel good maybe I will give it another shot, if I get established and get in a routine of staying fit. The bigger challenge will be staying fit. Training is not really fun, so staying in good physical shape is challenging.”
