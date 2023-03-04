Flies catch fish – and fishermen
Review Photo/STEVE PIATT

I’ll just recently made the decision, after taking inventory of our flies — dries, wets, nymphs and streamers — that I’m not buying any this year.

I realize that vow could go right out the window when I visit some of the more technical waters like the West Branch of the Delaware River, where you’d better have the right pattern in the right size and the right color to avoid the kind of frustration that has you beating your head against a rock. But unless that kind of situation arises, I’m incredibly well stocked for the upcoming season — which, if the weather holds, could come ahead of the April 1 New York trout kickoff, since there are a few waters around here that offer fishing all year.