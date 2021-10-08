TOWANDA — The dream for any high school football player is to close out their career with a championship during their senior season.
For Towanda senior Rhyan West, that is obviously not going to happen, but that has not stopped the Black Knights running back from putting in the work and working towards a goal — setting his soon-to-be alma mater up for success in the future.
“It’s been a couple seasons now, we haven’t had a great record, but all you can do is move forward. There are things in life that don’t always turn out your way and all you can do is live life and keep looking forward,” said West, who has been a bright spot in an 0-6 start for Towanda.
“What we’ve really focused on is working with these younger kids because the group of kids we’ve got below us are a phenomenal group of kids. They are athletes and have more skill than I’ve seen in Towanda in a while. They are going to be a good group and we’re helping them get varsity experience and varsity time and be ready for their upcoming years because they will be a good group of kids.”
That focus on the future starts at the top of the Towanda program as head coach Craig Dawsey has stressed that to this year’s Black Knights.
“I just think we’ve got to forget what’s behind and we’ve got to strive for what’s ahead. I mean if you start looking back at your past the whole time, nobody is going to do well,” Dawsey said. “I don’t care if you’re a human being, a football team, whatever, you don’t do well when you look back at your past, so we just try and stay focused on the future, try to do the things we can do to get better and go from there.”
One thing that has helped West stay focused during a tough stretch on the field is his love of the game.
“I think football, I have an emotional connection with it. My dad grew up playing football with his brothers and he got me into it and was my coach all the way up until I got into high school. I love the sport. I love everything that comes with it and, honestly, it’s what I live for. I love football,” West said.
Any good football player will bring a certain amount of intensity to the field and will have that competitive spirit from kickoff to the final buzzer. For West, it hasn’t been about finding that intensity, it’s been about harnessing it and turning it into something positive.
“The most important thing that I’ve seen with Rhyan is his ability to control his temper. He’s an extremely competitive guy, a young guy, and through the years I’ve always seen him chippy, mouthing off and things like that. What he’s really done a great job of is curtailing that. We’ve talked to him about it and he’s done a really good job in doing that,” said Dawsey.
West agreed with his coach.
“He ain’t wrong. I can go off like a time bomb ... I’ve focused this year on keeping my cool,” said West, who has told himself to do just that. “‘This is your last year, there’s no reason to get thrown out of a game for something that isn’t worth it. Just keep your head straight, play your game and play the way that you know how to play ... Be a good sport and shake the other man’s hand and be kind to everyone. That’s what you’ve got to do.’”
West believes his passion and intensity help him late in games.
“When I get mad, I feel like it gives me a boost of energy and it just snaps in me and I’m ready to go even more ... Even if I’m tired and feel like I can’t give more, as soon as I snap I just feel like I can give 100 percent more and I just go and I go, go, go until I can’t anymore,” he said.
West has harnessed his emotions and put together a strong season despite the Knights’ winless record. He leads the team in rushing, including racking up 110 yards and a score in last week’s close loss to Cowanesque Valley.
“He’s always been a good football player. He’s got good instincts when he runs the ball. He runs the ball tough for being diminutive, a small guy, but he runs hard,” Dawsey said.
While the Black Knights sit at 0-6 as they head to Wellsboro tonight, they have shown improvement each week — including coming close to knocking off CV.
“Offensively, they have gotten better every week, they really have. Defensively we’re continuing to play as hard as you can possibly play, and what more can you ask,” said Dawsey. “Cowanesque was our best game (this season). We moved the ball well. We got to a point where we were real good inside the 20s and inside the 10s we were good and then all the sudden the last game the kids really started to see that they can score points.”
Dawsey credits West and the seniors with keeping the team focused.
“I think the seniors have been doing a really good job at staying the course, doing the things that we can do, trying to do the little things and trying to get better,” the longtime coach said.
West is thrilled to see his teammates putting in the work to improve week in and week out.
“I’ve seen more improvement from this team every week, from game one, from practice one, from pre-season, we improve every week and I love it,” said West. “I love seeing the progression that we make. I mean these kids keep coming back every week and they keep putting in the work. They are just doing their thing and they are here grinding just like I am and we’re keeping our head straight and keeping motivated to keep going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.