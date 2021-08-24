Focus.
It’s one of the most important things for an athlete, no matter the sport, and it’s first word that came to mind when coming up with a plan for the Daily Review sports department as we move forward.
Starting this week, I am taking over the Daily Review sports department as its Executive Sports Editor. As we discussed how to make this sports section even better, our top priority quickly became clear — focus on our core market.
We are going to be covering high school, youth and other community sports with a renewed focus on Towanda, Troy, Canton and Wyalusing.
While we will still cover teams from Athens, Sayre, Northeast Bradford and report on schools in North Penn-Mansfield and North Penn-Liberty, Wellsboro, Cowanesque Valley and Sullivan County, our main coverage area has always been Towanda, Troy, Canton and Wyalusing — and that’s not going to change.
Our focus will also be on telling the stories of athletes, coaches and others in the sports community in our coverage area — not just play-by-play recaps, but in-depth pieces and some lighter features on people.
Outgoing sports editor Brian Fees did an excellent job of covering sports in our region for the past two decades and he will certainly be missed.
We are going to be focused on keeping up some of the things Brian brought to the table here at the Review as well as adding some things that we believe will be fan favorites.
I know that it won’t be hard to find great stories to tell here at the Daily Review. While I’ve spent most of my career covering sports and news at the Morning Times in Sayre, I’ve gotten to witness firsthand some incredible athletes and coaches in Towanda, Troy, Canton and Wyalusing.
Over the past two decades I’ve covered a lot of high school wrestling. While I was focused on covering Athens and Sayre, when it came time for the North Section Championships and beyond, we would always pay attention to the rest of the NTL.
I’ve had the privilege of watching firsthand some wrestling greats like Towanda’s Mike Maurer, Cody Wheeler and Darin Rockwell, Wyalusing’s Matt Fisk and Zac Sheldon or even more recently, Troy’s Sheldon Seymour and Canton’s Timmy Ward.
I also got the chance to cover some great football matchups between Athens and Wyalusing as well as the Athens-Towanda rivalry with coaches Jack Young and Craig Dawsey going to battle. And if you were paying attention back in the early 2000s, there were some incredible games — especially in the Valley Christmas Tournament — between Athens and Towanda in boys basketball.
This will certainly be a change for me and the newspaper as we move into a new era at the Daily Review, but I couldn’t be more excited.
I look forward to meeting all of the coaches and athletes as we head into the fall season and I will be getting out to as many games as possible in order to do just that.
You will also be seeing this column, the Nosebleed Section, a few times a month. Sometimes it will be about something special that happened on the court, field or mats — other times I may take a position on a topic that you may or may not agree with. It happens and I always appreciate feedback either way.
One thing we are going to be looking for is interesting stories to put in our section, so don’t hesitate to send in your ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com or call me at 570-265-2151 ext. 1631.
