Week two of the NTL football season kicks off, and the one team that didn’t play last week, NP-Mansfield, begins their season against rival Wellsboro.
This year there will be bye weeks and Sayre has a bye week this week.
TROY AT TOWANDA
Both teams dropped games in week one and will look to bounce back this week.
For Troy, they had a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter against Canton, before the Warriors rallied to win.
The Trojans know they can, and must, learn from that game.
“We didn’t play as well as a team when there was adversity,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “We have been working very hard at changing that.
“The biggest lesson is that a game is not over until the last second ticks off. We were in a great position the whole second half. We had opportunities to finish the game. We made mistakes when there was adversity. We have to be better at controlling our emotions, remaining calm and continuing to play until the game ends.”
For Towanda, just being back playing last week was special.
“It was good to be back on the field for a game,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said. “Not having a lot of fans in the stands is still a bit strange, but it sure beats not playing on Friday nights.”
The Black Knights know they have things to work on after the first game, and Dawsey likes the attitude his players have had.
“We are working on getting better at everything we do so the players have been really positive about this week,” Dawsey said. “It has been great to see that from a bunch of great young men.”
While Troy has things they have to work on, they also had things they liked in week one.
“There were a lot of positives that we took from the game,” Smith said. “The kids played hard. It was our first film session against an opponent. I have faith we learned a lot and will be much improved. We were strong in many aspects including the passing game. If we can continue to grow it will make the offense difficult to stop. We are working hard to get better. I have faith we will.”
Towanda knows they face a tough test in the Trojans.
“Troy is a very balanced team on offense and defense,” Dawsey said. “When you play them you need to be very disciplined in what you do so it gives you the opportunity to have a chance against them.”
Troy knows that Towanda is always a tough test.
“Towanda is well balanced,” Smith said. “They will make us respect both the run and the pass. We will need to respect both and remain responsible defensively. They always have a tough bunch of kids and will fly around and hit you. They are well coached and will be put in positions to be successful. We are both in the same boat. Two one loss teams looking for a win. We are both looking forward to it.”
ATHENS AT CANTON
Both teams opened with big wins over rivals a week ago.
Canton rallied from 16 down to defeat Troy in overtime in week one, while Athens held Sayre to seven points in a Rusty Rail victory.
“They are excited, that was a great way to start our season,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said.
Now, the two teams have to put that excitement from week one behind them and focus on week two.
“We definitely took some time to enjoy getting the Rusty Rail back in our possession,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “We definitely need to focus and execute better this week. Canton will put a lot of pressure on us and we need to be able to handle it.”
Sechrist knows that the team must now look past Troy and focus on Athens.
“We need to be focused at the job at hand this week and that is to defeat the Athens Wildcats,” Sechrist said. “It is always difficult to stay focused after an emotional victory.”
For both teams it was a lot of younger players taking on bigger roles last week.
“With a small senior class, we will rely each week on younger guys making plays,” Young said. “We have juniors and sophomores that have to continue to get better. It’s always great to see younger players come into their own and become contributors.”
For Canton, after Timmy Ward went down in the second half, those younger players had to play an even bigger role in the comeback.
“We had a lot of young players step up and that is always nice,” Sechrist said. “They really came together and were resilient after Timmy injures his knee again.”
Both teams know they face tough tests this week.
“They (Canton) have outstanding team quickness and play an in your face style of football,” Young said. “Coach (Tyler) Sechrist does an outstanding job of getting his team ready to play each week. We must manage the line of scrimmage offensively as well as eliminate mistakes that put us in bad situations. We must continue to get better on defense. Not giving up big plays and tackling well will be important.”
The Warriors know that while they had a big win in week one, so did their opponent.
“Athens got a big win last Friday too,” Sechrist said. “They are well coached and always play hard. They have good size up front and some athletes with good speed. We need to be ready to play.”
CV AT WYALUSING
For the Rams week one was a shutout win over their rivals, while CV dropped a week one game against Wellsboro.
While Wyalusing was excited with the week one victory, they know they need to keep working.
“They players are feeling excited after our week one win over our rival on the road,” Wyalusing coach Jimmy Buchman said. “We played pretty well overall, but there are a few things we need to cleanup, especially the drops on offense and the missed tackles on defense.”
For the Indians week one was a tough start to the year.
“Last week was a tough week and we had six starters out and we felt we would have competed better, but that was not the case,” CV coach Mike Schmitt said. “We have to get better at practicing as coaches.”
While the Rams have had an explosive offense, they know that the defensive effort in week one is a big key.
“We have a lot of offensive weapons, but our defense played fast and physical,” Buchman said. “WE have four or five kids around the ball most plays. That was our focus this offseason, improve the defense, change and simplify the scheme so our players aren’t doing a lot of thinking. They line up, know their responsibility and play football.”
While week one was a big win, the Rams know they now need to focus on this week’s game.
“Yes, it was great to beat Towanda on the record, but that game is over,” Buchman said. We now move on to our next challenge and that is CV. They will receiver our 100 percent focus.”
The Rams know that CV has some good weapons.
“CV runs a unique offense,” Buchman said. “they have a nice backfield combo between the wing back and the running back. You don’t wrap up the quarterback, he will break free and run, he’s tough. The running back has pretty decent speed and runs well. They will be a challenge.”
The Indians know they have to handle the athleticism of the Rams.
“They are very active and athletic on defense,” Schmitt said. “Their defense is big and aggressive.
“Big plays hurt us last week and this week, we must hold them to a minimum of plays +20 yards.”
NP-MANSFIELD AT WELLSBORO
When the fall season started practicing, the Panthers weren’t sure they would be playing this year.
So, to have games right now is something special.
“Three weeks ago we weren’t sure if we were playing, so to be in game week, it is exciting for all of us,” NP-Mansfield coach Tom Dickinson said.
For the Hornets week one was a nice win over CV, and now they are excited to face their rivals in week two.
“Kids are pleased, but know we have areas to clean up,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said. “After reviewing film they realize that we left some opportunities out there and just need to get better each week.
“They are excited, for sure. Rivalry game, home game, senior night, and they also remember the feeling they had losing to them the last game of the season last year.”
It’s been tough for the Panthers to prepare for the year with no scrimmages, and no week one game.
“With no scrimmage we’ve had to adjust practices to try and be ready for Friday,” Dickinson said.
One challenge for the Hornets is that NP-Mansfield hasn’t scrimmaged or played yet, so Wellsboro has no film to watch on them.
“Considering we have nothing on them besides last year’s film, yes it makes it difficult,” Hildebrand said.
The Wellsboro coach knows the Panthers present a tough challenge.
“We don’t have any film on them besides last years when we played,” Hildebrand said. “We are going in kind of blind without any new film to see who is playing where. Kids change and develop from year to year so we can only assume who we will see. They should bring back a bunch of younger kids that got a lot of time last year. They have a good quarterback and some good size up front on both sides of the ball. We have done our best to prepare the best we can.”
The Panthers know that Wellsboro is a tough opponent.
“Wellsboro does a lot of good things, especially on defense,” Dickinson said. “They have a game under their belt, so we need to play our best, try to keep mistakes at a minimum.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.