WAVERLY, N.Y. — No matter the age, life doesn’t seem to slow down for anyone.
Especially when it comes to the gridiron.
The Northern Tier League’s football media day was held on Wednesday at Shepard Hills Country Club in Waverly, where various coaches and select athletes gathered ahead of the beginning of the 2023 season.
Coaches and players from Towanda, Canton, Troy, Wyalusing, Athens, Sayre, Wellsboro, Cowanesque Valley, North-Penn Mansfield and Northwest were all in attendance, and many coaches had a similar sentiment to offer to their peers and respective players — enjoy and embrace the chance to compete on a high school football field.
“Enjoy this experience,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said. “You don’t get to do this again, and it goes by so quickly. Right now, you have today.”
While the typical x’s and o’s were discussed and gone over with the handful of media on hand to speak with the teams, the recurring message of embracing the grind seemed to be echoed by each coach upon addressing the room when their turn to speak rolled around.
“Enjoy every second of playing football,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “I don’t think you can say enough what coach Dawsey said. Time goes fast, enjoy the journey, enjoy the work. Don’t underestimate what kind of influence you have on your program or your team in the future.”
“Work ethic is hard to come by, so it’s nice to see that from this group of kids,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley added.
While it can often be lost in the moment for the high school athletes competing, one day their playing careers will draw to a close. A select few will always be afforded the opportunity to continue playing at the collegiate level, but for a large majority, their final high school snap will be the last one they take in a regulated football capacity.
While to some this may be a sobering fact, to NTL coaches it can also help an athlete be present in the opportunities that still lie in front of them on the playing field.
“It takes a special person to play football anymore, there’s a lot of other things you could be doing rather than practice in 90 degree heat,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said. “Cherish this time after football. Life after football, you guys are going to be very successful because of this mentality that you have right now.”
Even for those programs who may not graduate more than a couple of seniors by the end of the 2023 school year, the idea rings true as freshman, sophomores and juniors make their ways through the ranks.
“Seize the day today (and this season) as best you can,” Dawsey said.
The 2023 football season is set to kick off on Aug. 25, with practice beginning in the coming weeks. A full preview of each NTL football team and select others will be available ahead of the beginning of the regular season.
