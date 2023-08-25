TOWANDA — To some, it’s the beginning of the best time of the year.
Football season.
Such is certainly the case throughout the NTL, as each respective program prepares for their week one contest.
Ahead of each team’s inaugural contest, it’s clear that each coach is looking forward to seeing their team compete, but the expectations are different for each coach and program.
Posed with the question, ‘what are you looking most forward to seeing from your team in week one?’ coaches around the league had different answers ahead of the first regular season contests on the schedule.
“(I’m looking forward to seeing) improvement from last Saturday’s scrimmage,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said.
Dawsey’s Black Knights are hitting the road to start the season, taking on North-Penn Mansfield tomorrow night. The Black Knights are returning a bulk of their roster, and with another year of experience under their belts, are hoping to continue to build towards contention in the NTL. Week-by-week improvement will certainly be a major key throughout the season.
Canton, which opens with Sayre at home to begin the regular season tonight, will be looking to continue a run of high-level play from season-to-season.
“We are looking for execution (in week one),” Sechrist said. “Our team has been working hard the past few weeks and is excited to get on the field tonight. It’s an exciting time of the year and the team is ready to showcase their talents.”
Canton’s week one opponent, Sayre, is back in the fold after not fielding a varsity team a season ago, and for coach Ricky Lindblad, expectations are simple.
“We’re looking forward to getting back on the field under the lights and playing a tough, hard-nosed football game,” Lindblad said. “We’re looking to have a good, competitive game with Canton.”
Sayre’s Valley counterpart, Athens, is also beginning a new regime under coach Shawn Bradley. With a week one road trip to Line Mountain, Athens’ first chance under the lights will also come away from home.
“I want to see our kids play hard, play with passion and play for each other,” Bradley said. “(Just) get after it and put all of that hard work from the offseason on display.”
Troy’s first game will also come against a non-NTL opponent, as the Trojans play host to Juniata tomorrow night.
“We are very excited to start the 2023 season,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “We hope to represent both the NTL and district 4 well as we host Juniata. We are not familiar with them and they are a large school, AAAA, which is a big jump. I feel we have a talented group with some experience that has worked very hard. We are excited to see how this group responds.”
Wyalusing, who is also under new guidance with coach Rich Rogers taking over head duties, will also host an out-of-conference matchup, when Nativity BVM visits the Rams tomorrow night.
For each coach and each program, expectations are different. However, they all have one thing in common — the regular season is now here, and so is their chance to leave their mark on the latest chapter of NTL football history.
“There is no better time to be tested than week one,” Smith said.
