The regular season wraps up for area high school football teams with nearly every team in the area in action.
It has been a crazy week as Troy and North Penn were originally set to play at Troy for the Trojans’ homecoming game. Then with Southern Tioga not traveling to Bradford County they were not going to play, and now the teams will play at NP-Mansfield.
Canton lost their game when Northwest shut down. And, Wellsboro and Sayre was canceled, which now has Wellsboro going to Canton and Sayre without a game.
FRIDAY, 7 P.M. STARTS
TROY (3-1)
AT NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD (2-1)
After a few days of uncertainty on whether this game would happen, the Trojans are happy they get to face a quality team to wrap up the regular season.
“We feel fortunate to be able to play,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “We feel more fortunate to be playing a very quality team. In a normal year this is a team that wins most of their games. They aer one of the better teams in the district, so we are excited.
“We want great opponents and I feel we are getting another one this week. We have been very fortunate to have played a tough schedule, especially with such an abbreviated season.”
NP-Mansfield know they face a big challenge this week, but they also have seen the Trojans and know they can compete with them.
“Troy is a very good football team,” NP-Mansfield coach Tom Dickinson said. “A team we played even with for three quarters. We need to look to eliminate the mistakes we made last time, limit their big plays and tackle much better.”
It’s been a different year this year schedule wise as Troy and NP-Mansfield have faced each other twice this season, both times on the road.
“Beating a team twice is always a tough thing in any sport,” Smith said. “There is a lot of knowledge on their staff and a lot of team experience which makes things more difficult. We can’t afford as many mistakes this time around. They will know what they have to do to be successful.
“There will be no surprises. No question this week we will have to be on our A game on both sides of the ball. We are excited as well as thankful to hopefully have the opportunity to play.”
For the Panthers just having a game this week is special.
“It will be a challenge like week two, but we have another game to play so that is the exciting part,” Dickinson said.
TOWANDA (1-4) AT
OUTH WILLIAMSPORT (3-1)
It has been a tough year for the Towanda Black Knights.
The season got off to a rough beginning as starting quarterback Mason Johnson was hurt on the second play of the game opening week.
Since then the young Black Knights have had to adjust and fight, but last week they got some rewards for all that work.
A week ago the Black Knights beat CMVT for their first win of the season, and now they take to the road against a South team that started strong against Athens, before suffering their first loss a week ago.
“We had a great win Friday night,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said. “It was great to see our players rewarded with a win since they have worked so hard this year to overcome obstacles that were not created by them.
“They continue to improve and their attitudes have been fantastic.”
Towanda knows they face another tough test this week on the road.
“South Williamsport is a very good football team that plays a physical brand of football,” Dawsey said. “We have to be ready to go and our players will give their best effort.”
ATHENS (4-1)
AT MONTGOMERY (3-3)
It’s been a crazy couple weeks for the Athens football team.
Changes to the schedule had Athens playing on Monday night football for back-to-back weeks, and last week they played against unbeaten teams on Monday (Canton) and again on Saturday (South Williamsport).
After splitting their games last week, the Wildcats are in position to make the playoffs in Class AAA, and they are happy to get back to a more normal schedule.
“It definitely is a good feeling getting back into our Friday game routine,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “Being in school all week helps with that routine as well.”
After dropping a game to Canton, and falling behind by double-digits against South Williamsport in the first half, it would have been easy for Athens to give up.
However, the Wildcats fought back, beat South and know that game can help them going forward.
“It’s one of those things that builds confidence and now we need to stay hungry without developing any complacency,” Young said.
While, the Wildcats are in position to make the playoffs, all they are thinking about is Montgomery.
“Honestly, we’re approaching this week like the previous five games,” Young said. “We want to be better than our last game and be 1-0 this week.”
Athens knows they face another tough test this week.
“Montgomery is a solid football team who have improved all season long,” Young said. “They are big at the line of scrimmage and have a bunch of talent spread throughout the field. They want to run the ball and are capable of throwing the ball down the field.”
WELLSBORO (2-2) AT CANTON (3-0)
For much of the week it appeared the Warriors would have no game after Northwest shut down.
On Wednesday the Warriors added a game against Wellsboro, and coach Tyler Sechrist knows how happy the team is.
“They are excited to play Wellsboro this Friday night,” Sechrist said.
For Wellsboro the week started with them planning to play Sayre, now they have Canton. It’s been a unique year schedule wise for teams.
“Crazy,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said. “It has made it very hard to prepare and has been a mental roller coaster for the kids. I think even though it’s only been four games we have played, the mental side has really worn on the kids.”
The Warriors know they face a tough test this week.
“Wellsboro has a good quarterback and a lot of team speed,” Sechrist said. “It will be a challenge for our defense to slow their offense down.”
Wellsboro knows taking on Canton is tough.
“Canton is a good football team with a lot of weapons,” Hildebrand said. “There line blocks the run very well adn they have athletes all over on both sides of the ball.”
Getting ready for an unbeaten team on short notice is not easy.
“Very difficult,” Hildebrand said. “We have spent Sunday through Wednesday preparing for Sayre than forced to switch mid-day Wednesday to Canton. They run a ton of different looks on offense and we have been crunched on time to try and cover all we need to.
“We have put a lot on the kids to learn on their own and watch film on their time without having to watch film and game plan as a team.”
It’s been a different year for the Warriors, but they are just happy to get to play.
“It has been a different football season, but we have adapted and are starting to get comfortable with a new routine,” Sechrist said. “Our team will make the most of the great opportunity of getting to play another game at home.”
For both teams it was good to find a game after losing one this week.
“We are happy to be playing football, but the lack of preparation time has been stressful,” Hildebrand said. “I had spoken with Tyler, Canton’s coach, on Sunday about the possibility of this game happening if Sayre was unable to play. I think all the coaches around the league have done a good job of communicating with each other in order to set up games.”
WYALUSING (3-2) AT MUNCY (5-1)
The Wyalusing Rams had a lot of high hopes this season.
Unfortunately, the past couple weeks it’s been a lot of injuries for the Rams.
The Rams are coming off a loss to Montgomery, but worse, they are dealing with a lot of injured players on the roster.
“We are very banged up,” Wyalusing coach Jimmy Buchman said. “We haven’t had Isaiah Way, who was one of our best players, for most of the season because of a knee injury. Last week, we lost a few starters to ankle issues. So, our plan on Friday will be simple. We have to play fundamentally sound against a good Muncy team.”
Despite the injuries, the Rams are excited to play.
“Our kids feel good, we are upbeat and ready to play,” Buchman said.
The Rams know they face a tough test this week.
“Muncy is a strong and physical team that likes to grind you,” Buchman said. “We have to play tough upfront with a lot of younger players that we have confidence in. We know what they want to do, so we just have to stop it. Very simple.”
SATURDAY, 1 P.M. START
CV (1-5) AT CMVT (0-6)
A week ago the Indians mounted a big comeback to get their first win, topping Bucktail.
For a young team, it was a big victory.
“The kids were able to enjoy a come from behind victory and I think it really took pressure off of them this week to try and prepare and improve on our play from last week,” CV coach Mike Schmitt said.
“The positives for us I believe is more in the mental side of things as we are learning how to play at our best all game.”
The Indians see a similar type team in their opponents this week.
“CMVT is similar to us that they are young, but I see a team that is still playing hard,” Schmitt said. “We feel we have to play well and limit mistakes.”
Playing the last regular season game of the year, the Indians know this is about more than just this week.
“Last regular season game is always about seniors and the passing of the torch to the underclassmen,” Schmitt said.
