EAST TROY — Troy football started its 2023 campaign out with a bang, boat racing Juniata at home on Saturday, 56-21.
The Trojans led 7-0 after one following a Mason Smith 64-yard punt return touchdown for Troy’s first points of the season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
EAST TROY — Troy football started its 2023 campaign out with a bang, boat racing Juniata at home on Saturday, 56-21.
The Trojans led 7-0 after one following a Mason Smith 64-yard punt return touchdown for Troy’s first points of the season.
A two-yard plunge from Kael Millard jumped the lead to 14-0 for Troy, before Ben Warburton returned an interception 63 yards to the end zone to put his team ahead 21-0 with 8:53 to play until halftime.
Juniata finally got on the board from there, notching two touchdowns before halftime rolled around. However, both scores were offset by Troy touchdown runs — a 9-yard score by Clayton Smith and a one-yard dive by Charles Oldroyd — as the Trojans entered the break with a 35-13 lead.
Evan Woodward added a 64-yard touchdown scamper in the third, and another score from Clayton Smith — this time from 49 yards — put Troy ahead 49-21 with a quarter to play.
Brendan Gilliland notched a final rushing touchdown for the Trojans with just under eight minutes remaining in the game, as they used a dominant ground game en route to the 56-21 win.
Clayton Smith led the way on the ground, rushing 12 times for 97 yards and the pair of touchdowns, while Woodward added 85 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. Oldroyd totaled 31 yards and a touchdown on four carries, Gilliland scored on his only run of the contest.
Woodward finished the game 7-for-11 for 76 yards through the air, with Camryn Harwick leading the Trojans in receiving with three catches for 42 yards. Mason Smith had two catches for 32 yards, while Lincoln Chimics caught two passes for 20 yards.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.