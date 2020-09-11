High School football is back, and the games kick off tonight with rivalry week.
There are plenty of negative changes to high school sports this year.
One positive could be the biggest rivals meet to start the year, giving fans an exciting way to begin the football season.
CANTON AT TROY, 7 P.M.
The Old Shoe could have some big NTL implications to begin the year.
Last year the game helped decide the league title, with Troy coming out on top.
Now, the two teams meet up as both have big goals this season.
“The kids are ready for action,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “They’ve worked hard and have taken every opportunity given to them.
“We have been working hard to stay focused. It’s a tough task with all the changes, a canceled scrimmage, and all the current limitations. We haven’t had the opportunity to fully go with consistent live action to date due to the circumstances. I am certain this bunch will give their all, but how clean we are able to play with all the limiting factors is a question mark for everybody.”
The Warriors are also ready and anxious to begin their season.
“They are fired up and ready to play for the Old Shoe week one,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “The team is looking good, they have been working hard. They had a good scrimmage last Saturday and I hope we can build off that.”
This was to be the return season of Timmy Ward. However, an injury in their scrimmage has him sidelined and will mean more younger kids need to step up for the Warriors.
“With Timmy injured the young kids will need to step up their game,” Sechrist said. “We are lucky to have a large group of younger players that are ready for the Friday night lights and to make some big plays.”
Both teams know they face a tough test in week one.
“Troy has a really good team, they are well coached and return a lot of players from last year’s championship team,” Sechrist said. “We need to be ready to play.”
One challenge for both teams is preparing for the other without film because Troy’s scrimmage was canceled.
“Canton returns a lot of talent,” Smith said. “They have a really good core of junior, senior athletes and a very deep talented group of underclassmen. We have been unable to prepare like usual as we had no film to trade with them due to our canceled scrimmage. Due to that we have been focusing solely on our team, our responsibilities and just trying to get a little better everyday.
“Preparing for Canton without any film, known tendencies, or knowledge of personnel is impossible. We can only assume some things, which is never good. This is the first time in 10 years doing this type of situation. Canton is in the same situation. We will have ot be ready to make little changes on the fly.”
No matter what happens, both teams are happy to be playing football again.
“In a year with so many changes to how we live life it will be great to get back on the football field this Friday night,” Sechrist said. “The kids need this.”
“I think we all are ready for things to return to normal,” Smith said. “As much as most of us want that, unfortunately those decisions are not ours. This Friday, barring any problems, many teams will get a taste of what I believe is the greatest game on earth. For those few hours you can bet all those young men will be grateful for the experience. Win or lose, we will all feel normal for a few hours.”
WYALUSING AT TOWANDA, 7 P.M.
It’s definitely a different year in 2020, but for Wyalusing and Towanda tonight brings some normalcy with the Bronze Helmet game.
“I think all the kids across Pennsylvania are excited to play not only football, but all the other fall sports that go on in our state,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said. “The team and coaches have worked very hard under difficult circumstances in order to be prepared for the season.
“The 2020 football season has created unique challenges for all of us who play and coach this great game. The players have responded very well to this short pre-season and appear to be ready to go.”
The Rams players are ready and excited to start the year.
“The kids feel good and are ready to go on Friday,” Wyalusing coach Jimmy Buchman said. “As a team, we are fast. We have team speed on both sides of the ball. We run well. We have focused on stopping the run on defense and running the ball on offense. You have to be able to do both of those things at any level of football to be successful.”
Both teams know this will be a tough test facing a rival in week one.
“Wyalusing present us an opportunity to play against an extremely competitive and fast football team,” Dawsey said. “They throw the ball very well and their defense seems to be stout and uncompromising. It will be a real test of will and character for both teams as we are not used to opening up with your league rival.
“I think the first week of the season will be interesting to say the least. As always it’s Towanda vs. Wyalusing and really it does not matter if it’s the first game or last. It’s just great to be back playing sports.”
Buchman knows that Towanda is always a big challenge.
“Towanda has always been, and will remain, a well coached and fundamentally sound football team,” Buchman said. “Those kids are mentally tough and will be ready to go. They have some good players that are good athletes and we have to be aware of them.
“It will be a great test to see where we are as a program on the road to play these guys week one right off the bat. It will be a tough, physical game, just like last year was.”
SAYRE AT ATHENS, 7 P.M.
Facing a rival to start the year can be fun.
Coaches also know it can be a challenge.
“It is fun to play Athens week one,” Sayre coach Kevin Gorman said. “Usually later in the year each team has shown everything they are going to do, but now there is a guessing game as to what was added during the offseason.
“There are challenges facing Athens week one. Like I said, you can add new plays that we haven’t seen, or a new defense. Also, you have to keep the teams emotions and excitement in check because this is such a big game and they will be trying to do everything and not their job.
Jack Young knows that not having a lot of film on Sayre is tough.
“Very similar team, they have a bunch of athletes, they lost a handful of very talented players,” Young said. “I think they have some young talent coming around. That’s the unknown. WE don’t know them very well, we haven’t seen three or four games on film. Lots of unknown, we have to take care of business on what we can control and hopefully we have a good shot.”
Gorman feels like his team is looking good heading into the season.
“We have looked alright,” Gorman said. “The Canton scrimmage really helped us find the guys who will step up for us in game situations. Replacing a lot of guys is always a tough thing, but I think we found some guys to step up in those spots and produce for us.”
Young knows that his team is ready to play.
“I can go all the way back to the last couple days in June when they could work out,” Young said. “They want some normalcy and practice is normal. Once they cross the line on the field that’s the most normal they can get. They are stoked, and excited. They would play tonigght or Monday night if you let them.”
Playing their biggest rival week one is special for AThens.
There wasn’t a whole lo tof talk about the emotions of the game,” Young said. “Our couple seniors made sure everybody understood what this game means and where it’s gone the last couple years. The focus has been there. Not worrying about the things we can’t control. We can’t control spectators or the restrictions, but we can control playing the game and howe we play so that’s what we have been focusing on.”
And, the Redskins know Athens is a tough team.
“I think they have some good pieces back at all positions,” Gorman said. “They have a big line on both sides of the ball so that can create some concern when it gets later in the game.”
For both teams just getting the season going is special.
“The guys are excited about week one,” Gorman said. “We are all just glad we got to this point. In the summer we never knew if we would get to this point and now we have.”
CV AT WELLSBORO, 7 P.M.
Both teams are ready and excited to get the season kicked off.
“The kids are very excited and we have stressed to them that they need to take full advantage of every opportunity they get to play football,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said. “As seen around the area that opportunity could end at any moment. The kids have all been doing their part to stay safe and abide by social distancing guidelines in order to get to this point. After the roller coaster of spring and summer these kids could not be more excited to be back playing football.”
“I think the kids are happy to be playing,” CV coach Mike Schmitt said. “We have been talking about it for so long they are just glad to have the chance to get out there and play.”
For the Indians it is a very young team this year.
“We are still a young football team,” Schmitt said. “Last year we played mostly freshmen and sophomores and this year they are still juniors and sophomores. So with only three seniors they are still learning processes and leadership.”
The Hornets are a little lower in numbers, but they are happy with the progress they are making.
“As a team our numbers are pretty low this year, but the kids have been working hard every opportunity they have been given,” Hildebrand said. “I was very pleased with our execution in the scrimmage with Athens. I think the kids realize how important it is to play like it’s possibly your last.”
The Indians know they face a tough test.
“Wellsboro has another good group,” Schmitt said. “The quarterback is back from last year and he looks improved. They have some good athletes on the edges for receivers and another good runner behind an aggressive offensive line. Defensively they run the ball well and have physical linebackers who play hard at the line of scrimmage.”
Wellsboro knows that CV will be a good test to start the year.
“I think most teams around the league are all at a similar place due to lack of practice time,” Hildebrand said. “CV has a quarterback that can both run and pass. We are going to have to do our part on the defensive line to contain him and keep him from getting outside. It looks like they like to bring pressure on defense and our offensive line needs to be able to communicate and pick up pressure. They have good size on both the offensive and defensive lines.”
Both teams are just happy to have football back.
“I think for both coaches and players it is both relief and joy to finally get to week one,” Hildebrand said. “At times it felt like we would never get here. We are all excited to have some normalcy back into our lives and give these kids the opportunity to go out and play.”
Schmitt has friends in other states who aren’t playing, and is happy that Pennsylvania is.
“I have buddies who coach in Louisiana, Colorado and New York, so I feel we are blessed to be able to do what we are doing so just being able to practice and set goals is a great opportunity.”
