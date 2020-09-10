It was quite the day for high school sports in New York and Pennsylvania.
The last bit of news was perhaps the biggest of the day.
On Wednesday night the NYSPHSAA announced that football, volleyball and competitive cheer will be postponed until March 1, 2021.
According to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association press release, the decision was rendered by the officers late in the day to address membership concerns associated with high-risk fall sports. Moderate and low risk sports are still allowed to begin practices on Sept. 21 as previously announced.
“We’ve spent two days speaking with nearly 500 athletic directors across the state and it’s clear that administering high-risk fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic presents a significant challenge for our member schools,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “These are unprecedented times and unfortunately, difficult decisions will have to be made to address this ongoing crisis. We continue to stay committed to providing support to our member schools and quality participation experiences for the students we serve.”
The revised season for football, volleyball and fall competitive cheer will be known as “Fall Sports Season II” and may officially begin practices on March 1, 2021.
As a result of fall high-risk sports being moved, the start date for the spring sports season has been adjusted to April 19, 2021. The first official practice for spring sports will now be April 19, 2021 (the original start date was March 15).
“The NYSPHSAA officers have determined it would be unrealistic to host football, volleyball and competitive cheer seasons this fall,” said Julie Bergman, NYSPHSAA President. “This continues to be the most challenging situation educators have ever addressed. I, along with my fellow officers, believe the participation experiences for football, volleyball and competitive cheer athletes will be more beneficial in the spring than in the fall.”
Low and moderate risk fall sports practices are still scheduled to begin on September 21st for those schools and sections who have determined it feasible to host interscholastic athletics at this time. Regular season games can begin for low and moderate risk fall sports (girls tennis, cross country, girls swimming/diving, boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey) once student-athletes have participated in the required number of practices as per NYSPHSAA bylaws.
PA. MAY HAVE MORE FANS
The Pennsylvania state senate on Wednesday passed a bill designed to give school district administrations the authority to determine the number of attendees at a high school athletic event.
The measure now goes to the governor, who has indicated he will veto the baill.
However, the measure passed by a 39-11 vote in the Senate and 155-47 vote in the House, and a 2/3 majority can override the governor’s veto.
What that means for area teams could be more fans in the stands soon.
The bill would allow schools to have a say in how many fans they allow into games, rather than the limits of 250 people outdoors, and 25 indoors currently in place.
While it could be a big boom for fans, it also could mean more decisions for schools who will have to decide what is best for them.
D4 TEAMS TO MISS GAMES
While football is set to kick off this week in District 4, some teams won’t be beginning their season.
One of those teams resides in the NTL when it comes to football.
On Wednesday South Williamsport put out the following release.
“At the recommendation of the head coach, Chris Eiswerth, the South Williamsport varsity football program is canceling upcoming games on Friday, Sept. 11 and on Friday, Sept. 18 due to multiple player absences. Considering the players of both home and visiting teams, this was a difficult decision by the coaching staff. The district supports this recommendation out of an abundance of caution. We will work with both schools to try and reschedule the games later this season.”
South isn’t the only school who will be missing games.
Loyalsock’s football team is responding to a probable case of Covid in the high school and the Pa. department of health has recommended that all football student athletes and coaches be quarantined with a return date of Sept. 18.
Loyalsock’s game against Warrior Run was postponed due to this.
