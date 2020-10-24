Blossburg — Last night the Troy Trojans made their second trip to Island Park during this unique 2020 H.S. football season, and came away with similar results as they shut out the host North Penn Panthers 21-0.
“It’s tough to beat a good team twice. I’m proud of our effort on both sides of the ball” said Troy Head Coach Jim Smith.
Both teams traded punts to start the game, before the Trojan offense found their groove. Starting on their own 47, Caleb Binford and Damian Landon took turns grinding out yardage, before QB Dom Ayres rambled for 19 yards to the Panther 12 yard line. North Penn’s defense stiffened, but on 4th and 11, Ayres connected on a twelve yard completion to Morgan Madigan, setting up first and goal at the 1. From there, Chase Robert plunged in for the score, and Binford added the PAT to put Troy up 7-0 with 3:54 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers answered back, as Noah Spencer returned the ensuing kickoff all the way to the Trojan 40. From there, they would march 39 yards in 8 plays, but a 4th down pass attempt from the 1 yard line fell incomplete. Troy turned the goal line stand into a 99 yard, 20 play scoring drive that would eat up most of the second quarter. Dom Ayres would cap the drive with a spinning, tackle-breaking 11 yard run for the score. Binford again added the PAT, and at 3:38 the lead was 14-0.
Following a three-and-out, the Trojans struck quickly, as Ayres connected on a 75 yard TD pass to Nick Williams down the left sideline. Binford’s third PAT was true, and Troy led 21-0 with 2:08 left until halftime.
Unknown to either team at the time, that would be the final score for the night.
The second half saw both teams put together drives into the opponents red zone, but each time they came away empty. The Trojans first drive of the 3rd quarter ended with a first down run from the Panther 5 yard line, where Landon fumbled out of the endzone for a touchback.
The Panthers put together a 15 play drive of their own, but stalled out at the Trojan 33.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers would drive all the way to the 8, but 3 straight incompletions prevented a score. The Trojans would thwart one final scoring chance, as Robert intercepted a 4th down pass at his own 2 yard as time expired.
Caleb Binford led all rushers with 162 yards on 23 carries, as Damien Landon added 76 on 17 rushes. Dom Ayres had 45 yards rushing along with 116 yards passing, as he threw for a TD and ran for another.
Lehman led North Penn with 72 yards on 20 rushes, while Litzelman completed 11 passes for 115 yards.
Both teams will enter the District IV playoffs next week, with the Trojans most likely hosting South Williamsport.
“We are excited for a first round district game at Troy and are hopeful to finally get some parents in to see their kids” said Coach Smith. “Everybody has had to make a lot of sacrifices. The road to a AA district title is not going to be an easy one, but to have a chance you first have to get there. That starts next week. We just hope to get the opportunity.”
