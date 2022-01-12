TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights accepted 10 forfeits and scored
three pins on the mat as they cruised to a 78-0 win over Northeast
Bradford in an NTL wrestling contest on Tuesday.
Towanda’s Aiden Miller pinned Dominic Clark in 1:11 at 189 pounds, while
Jared Gunther scored a third-period fall over Kamden Ricci at 285 pounds
and Wyatt Stranger was a winner by fall in 1:13 over Kolton Keir at 106
pounds.
JB Parker (113), Shane Atwood (120), Hayden Space (126), Rylee Sluyter
(132), Riley Vanderpool (138), Sawyer Robinson (145), Jace Gunther
(152), Mason Higley (160), Bryant Green (172) and Tim Parker (215) all
accepted forfeits in the win.
Towanda will host Warrior Run on Thursday, while NEB is off until next
Thursday when they take on Athens and Sayre in a tri-meet at Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.