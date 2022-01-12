TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights accepted 10 forfeits and scored

three pins on the mat as they cruised to a 78-0 win over Northeast

Bradford in an NTL wrestling contest on Tuesday.

Towanda’s Aiden Miller pinned Dominic Clark in 1:11 at 189 pounds, while

Jared Gunther scored a third-period fall over Kamden Ricci at 285 pounds

and Wyatt Stranger was a winner by fall in 1:13 over Kolton Keir at 106

pounds.

JB Parker (113), Shane Atwood (120), Hayden Space (126), Rylee Sluyter

(132), Riley Vanderpool (138), Sawyer Robinson (145), Jace Gunther

(152), Mason Higley (160), Bryant Green (172) and Tim Parker (215) all

accepted forfeits in the win.

Towanda will host Warrior Run on Thursday, while NEB is off until next

Thursday when they take on Athens and Sayre in a tri-meet at Sayre.